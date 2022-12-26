Central Western Daily
Dubbo will host the NSW Youth Championships for the next three years

By Newsroom
Updated December 26 2022 - 6:19pm, first published 6:00pm
Baden Lewis backing up as Logan Jensen bowls one down. Picture by Belinda Soole.

More than 1,000 spectators, players and officials have made their mark in Dubbo, Wellington and Narromine after the recent NSW Youth Championships southern pool.

