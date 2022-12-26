More than 1,000 spectators, players and officials have made their mark in Dubbo, Wellington and Narromine after the recent NSW Youth Championships southern pool.
The four-day competition gave cricketers from across the state an opportunity to play more representative cricket at brilliant venues, with games also taking place under lights.
While the week was great for the cricket players, Dubbo Regional Council has also greatly benefited from the carnival.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson admitted it will be wonderful for the carnival to return for a further three years after Cricket NSW confirmed they are committed to continuing their partnership with the city.
"As part of their funding application, Cricket NSW has agreed to bring this event back to the region in 2023, 2024 and 2025," he said.
"What a great way for the Dubbo Region to facilitate this opportunity for local and regional players, as Dubbo services a population well beyond our LGA boundaries."
Mr Mantle said he wanted to thank DRC on behalf of Cricket NSW for the work that has been put in both before and during the event.
"It's been a really good week and it's been really successful. Dubbo is a central location for everyone around the state and the facilities are high quality."
Council is predicting more than $800,000 in economic benefit from the carnival, a much-needed boost ahead of a host of sporting events also coming to Dubbo early in 2023.
Cricket NSW's Sean Mantle like Cr Dickerson, believes all the players had a wonderful time in Dubbo.
"It's great that we have got venues that can have multiple matches playing at the same time, such as here in Dubbo with Lady Cutler and Victoria Park," he said.
"It creates a really good atmosphere. You can see all the matches as they are being played and see the young talent that is coming through.
"I've heard from a few people from different areas of NSW that they are quite jealous of the facilities you have here within the Dubbo Local Government Area.
"Especially the opportunity for some of the younger players to play under lights at Victoria Park; that created a bit of excitement for those who haven't been able to do that before."
Local team the Western Plains Outlaws won the under 15s age group while ACT took out both the under 14s and 13s.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.