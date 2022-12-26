A DISQUALIFIED motorbike rider is set to appear in court in relation to several offences after coming to the attention of Bathurst Highway Patrol on Christmas Eve.
Officers say they were patrolling Mount Panorama that evening in relation to unregistered trail bikes at Brock's Skyline.
Instead of stopping, however, police allege that the rider attempted to evade them.
The rider reportedly tried to get through property entrances at Forrest Elbow, but "realised he had nowhere to go", police say, and surrendered himself to the awaiting officers.
The trail bike was seized by police and an application has been made to the court to have it forfeited to the Crown.
Police issued the rider with a court attendance notice in relation to being a disqualified driver/rider and for the use of an unregistered vehicle and use of an uninsured vehicle.
