Bulky waste collection in Orange to return in 2023

Updated December 29 2022 - 5:07pm, first published 3:00pm
Councillor David Mallard encouraged residents in Orange, Spring Hill, Clifton Grove and Lucknow, to make use of the bulky waste pick-up. File picture.

The time has nearly come to clean out the garage and throw away those things we don't need as the bulky waste collection is set to return in the new year.

