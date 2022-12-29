The time has nearly come to clean out the garage and throw away those things we don't need as the bulky waste collection is set to return in the new year.
As in previous years, Orange Council's waste contractor JR Richards and Sons will use the 'week A/week B' yellow-bin recycling collection calendar to coordinate the bulky waste collection, which is based on residents' location in relation to Anson Street.
Environmental sustainability community committee chairman, Councillor David Mallard, encouraged residents in Orange, Spring Hill, Clifton Grove and Lucknow, to make use of the annual pick-up.
"This is an opportunity for residents to remove larger items from their households they might not otherwise have the means to dispose of," he said.
Residents living west of Anson Street are part of Week A and should place their waste out on Sunday, January 29, while those who live east of Anson Street are in Week B should place their bulky waste out on Sunday, February 12. Those who live on Anson Street are part of Week B and should put their bulky waste out on February 12, as should those living in Spring Hill, Lucknow and Clifton Grove.
Waste will be collected by three trucks so material should be placed next to the edge of the curb in three piles: whitegoods, scrap metal and general bulky waste.
"Many of these items are recyclable and wherever possible they will be kept out of landfill, enabling them to be made into new products, maximising the life of these valuable resources and protecting our environment," Mr Mallard added.
A brochure will be mailed out to residents in January outlining the dates of the collection, how it works and items that will be accepted and materials that will not be collected.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.