A "completely immersive" Central West play produced around an ingenious premise has earned major accolades - and its "unexpected" success has locked-in a second run.
Witness for the Prosecution tells the story of a woman who testifies against her husband as part of a complex double-bluff ploy to help him evade murder conviction.
Orange-based group Pinnacle Players' 2022 interpretation of the Agatha Christie-classic cleverly swapped out a traditional stage for the historic Carcoar Courthouse.
With the audience seated in the real - albeit now-disused - jury dock, the production played out just as real legal proceedings from the 1930s would have.
"It was the perfect setting ... We had to put a lot of work into props because it was a completely immersive experience," director Janice Harris told the Central Western Daily.
On December 18 the production picked-up three awards at the prestigious Combined Area Theatre (CAT) Best in Show presentation.
All were for cast members: Sadie Steele (playing Romaine Vole), Nick Geoghegan (playing Leonard Vole) and Adam Ryder (playing Sir Wilfred Robards).
"It was totally unexpected and a great reward for a lot of hard work," Adam Ryder said.
"I've been doing theatre for 17 years ... It's a great feeling to be recognised. It was a great show and great to work with such a talented cast."
Director Janice Harris said the awards were well-deserved recognition for the cast and production team's immense effort.
"I was particularly thrilled because they worked very hard ... we only had a six week rehearsal so it was very intense," she said.
"Being Agatha Christie, it was a very wordy play ... there were a lot on English courtroom protocols as well that had to be followed."
Pinnacle Players has confirmed a second run of Witness for the Prosecution in 2023, alongside a new yet-to-be-named production.
