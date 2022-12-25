Central Western Daily

VERTO tells the story of how Xavier went from sleeping rough in Bathurst to working and saving in Orange

By Newsroom
December 25 2022 - 5:00pm
Xavier Harron-Logan

A young man who recently sought help in Orange after being homeless in Bathurst says a meeting "changed my life".

