A young man who recently sought help in Orange after being homeless in Bathurst says a meeting "changed my life".
Xavier Harron-Logan now has a job, somewhere to stay and has saved enough money for a bond on a rental property, but it wasn't long ago that his life was in rough shape.
According to not-for-profit employment, training and apprenticeships provider VERTO - which has helped Mr Harron-Logan find employment - the teen had spent a cold winter sleeping rough on the streets of Bathurst, but knew he had to turn things around.
So he relocated to Orange to be closer to relatives and approached Centrelink for assistance through the Australian Government's Workforce Australia program, VERTO says.
It was there he was introduced to VERTO.
"I didn't have much work experience, but I was keen to do anything, so a VERTO consultant signed me up and found a job for me at Red Rooster on the same day," Mr Harron-Logan said.
"I wasn't expecting it to happen so quickly, but that meeting changed my life.
"Since that meeting with VERTO I've been working six days a week for Red Rooster, and I'm determined to get my life back on track."
VERTO Workforce Australia case manager Holly Lewin said a very tight jobs market had created opportunities that did not exist previously for many of the organisation's clients, including Mr Harron-Logan.
"The hospitality industry is crying out for workers and this has created new opportunities for our clients, which is really wonderful to see," she said.
"What Mr Harron-Logan lacked in experience, he made up for in enthusiasm and determination. He's a young man who wants to be given an opportunity to work and create positive change in his life.
"In four short months, he has shown he can do just that. We are very proud of all he has achieved in a very short space of time."
Mr Harron-Logan is currently living with family in Orange, but has saved enough money for a bond on a rental property and is hoping to find a house of his own in the new year.
He said he is enjoying his newfound independence and can now see a bright future ahead.
"My advice to anyone that is struggling or living in difficult circumstances is you can break the cycle," he said.
"There are organisations out there like VERTO that have your back. They can help find a job and give you the support you need to stay on track. I think with the right support, anything is possible."
VERTO CEO Ron Maxwell said he believed Mr Harron-Logan's story was an inspirational one for all job-seekers and one that should encourage others to seek help when they need it.
"It can be difficult and extremely daunting to know where to start when finding a job, but Xavier is proof that anything is possible, and help is at hand," Mr Maxwell said.
"This is a wonderful and inspiring story of how employment can transform someone's future. I'm proud that the highly skilled VERTO team in Orange were able to help Xavier find work so quickly and support him as he transitioned into that role."
