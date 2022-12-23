Central Western Daily

Veritas House, Orange Ex-Services' Club making Christmas brighter for Orange youth

By Newsroom
Updated December 23 2022 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
Veritas House team leaders Sharon Jones and Haylee Lepaio, Orange Ex-Services' Club senior vice president Lindsay Wright and personal advisor Jesse Pavlovich. Picture by Jude Keogh

Christmas is set to be a whole lot brighter for about 30 teenagers who have transitioned from homelessness and Out of Home Care into independent living.

