Christmas is set to be a whole lot brighter for about 30 teenagers who have transitioned from homelessness and Out of Home Care into independent living.
The Orange Ex-Services' Club has donated funds to the Veritas House Christmas Appeal so it could purchase 30 Christmas hampers, each filled to the brim with $110 worth of groceries.
Veritas House is a not-for-profit organisation that was established in the Central West more than 40 years ago and has grown to become one of the largest providers of foster care, youth homelessness and family support services in the region, supporting more than 900 children, teenagers and families each year.
Veritas House Acting CEO Narelle Stocks said the hampers are being delivered to people who receive support through Veritas' Supported Independent Living, Youth Homelessness and Premier's Youth Initiative Services in Orange.
"For most of the young people who will receive these hampers, Christmas was looking like a fairly lean affair; with the costs of living already so high, they certainly would not be able to afford Christmas treats like pudding and presents," she said.
"Thanks to the generosity of the Orange Ex-Services' Club, we're able to give not only some essential items and fresh fruit and vegetables, but some special Christmas surprises too, to brighten their festive season considerably."
She said staff and case workers helped prepare the hampers and delivered them to each clients.
"That's what Christmas is all about and the generosity the Orange Ex-Services Club has shown to Veritas, helping to bring smiles to the faces of local people doing it tough at this time of year, should be applauded," she said.
Veritas has also received support from residents in Orange and surrounds through donated gifts for children and teenagers who placed a wish on the Veritas House Christmas Wishing Tree.
Financial donations will also make it possible to host a Christmas lunch with all the trimmings for the clients who are spending Christmas in Veritas' youth refuge.
