Two people died and around 150 people were airlifted from their properties when flash flooding hit Eugowra, east of Forbes, on November 14.
It's been over a month since and, though the clean-up is well underway, there is still much to be done.
This is why - with a multitude of unique life experiences, and the skills and knowledge of a now semi-retired tradesman - Bathurst's Mr Conyers made the decision to be proactive about helping the Eugowra community.
"I've been to a lot of third-world countries ... so I understand how lucky we are here in Australia because obviously a lot of countries are worse off than we are, but to see that level of damage and devastation up there, it's as bad as what I saw over in some other places," Mr Conyers said.
"You've got to go up there and talk to the people and see the level of hopelessness to see how much help they're going to need."
What started off as just a one-day visit has now turned into six or seven days and I'm about to go up there for another three.- Dave Conyers
"My first contact there was Sonya Bostjanjcic ... who was up there for a few weeks just helping with cooking meals and everything else and I went up there and just offered up my assistance," he said.
"So I've turned that into a bit of a project now. What started off as just a one-day visit has now turned into six or seven days and I'm about to go up there for another three."
Having experience in the air-conditioning industry has meant that Mr Conyers' help has extended even further than on an individual level.
"I'm a TAFE teacher in refrigeration, so I'm trying to co-ordinate a lot of tradies to go there throughout January to donate their weekends," he said.
"We can do a lot of good things with air-conditioning and helping people get back on their feet.
"It's a really hot spot up there and people who are up there working inside their houses are going to need air-conditioning, so it's going to be a big project for the next few weeks."
The sheer size of the project prompted Mr Conyers to urge even more members of the Bathurst community to spring into action, not just those involved in trades.
"I've got a trailer-load full of stuff that has been donated by Bathurst people," Mr Conyers said.
"A guy from Bathurst donated a new stove, another guy donated a fridge, a Bathurst solicitor donated a $5000 air-conditioning which will be good to put in one of the bigger buildings out there."
Some of these donated items have been delivered directly to one Eugowra man, who lost more than his home and possessions in the floods.
"This one particular guy that I have been involved with in the last few visits, he's the guy who lost his girlfriend in the floods - she drowned - and his and his mum's house are side by side and they both got totally destroyed, so I've had mates from Bathurst come up and we re-gyprocked his house for him," he said.
Another member of the Bathurst community that Mr Conyers has prompted to assist with the flooding crisis is his son Lachlan.
"He offered to come up and help me last weekend and he just gave me a day but he has been helping me do other things," Mr Conyers said.
As well as people struggling with becoming displaced and requiring temporary emergency accommodation, the people of Eugowra are now also facing a food crisis.
"They're out of food up there. There's no shop in the town, these people can't go to the supermarket ... so they'e really calling for people to help out and donate ready-made, cooked meals."
Mr Conyers said he encouraged anyone with spare time or resources to donate to the Eugowra community in any way possible.
