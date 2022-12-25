Having been in foster care since he was three years old, Reg Townsend is breaking stigmas left, right and centre.
He went through "75 or 80" different homes during his youth, an experience that was the furthest thing from easy.
"At first I was moving around a lot, from placement to placement. It was weeks that I would stay with these carers and they wanted me to stay there until I was 18, but I couldn't because of the neglect I was getting," he said.
"It's a very interesting experience growing up in the foster care system that can't support what's going on. It was a hard struggle for those people to realise what was going on and to put a plan in place to start healing."
Admittedly a "very troubled" teenager, the now 21-year-old became rebellious as he struggled to deal with the constant changes throughout his life while growing up in Mt Druitt.
"You become accustom to how the foster care system is, you become accustom to the moving around, it's basically becoming numb to it," he added.
"It really alienates you from relationships and from connection to people. It got to a point where I was in my teen years and carers didn't want teenagers, they wanted children and babies to raise."
As a 15-year-old, he found himself living in adult refuges alongside 30-year-olds.
"I was vulnerable and exposed. It's a very complex and interesting experience," he said.
"I realised that my life was going down the wrong track really quickly and I really needed to be put back in my place."
So at the age of 16, he submitted his own application to attend St Joseph's College in Sydney.
Much to his delight, he was accepted to study there as a boarder.
"Going to Joeys was a struggle and a big change, but it helped me a lot in becoming the person I am today," Mr Townsend said.
"I had a very good support network when I was at St Joseph's. The Indigenous support program there is impeccable and those guys helped me out with connecting my culture, connecting with my family. It really helped me pave my path."
That same person who bounced around from care home to care home is now a first year student studying exercise and sport science at Charles Sturt University's Bathurst campus.
"It was an amazing feeling," he said on being accepted into uni.
"There is a stigma to being a foster kid and I've broken that stigma by going to."
Given the hardships Mr Townsend had to go through himself, he was delighted to hear that young people like him would soon be given more of an opportunity to pursue their tertiary education dreams.
Announced earlier this month at CSU's Orange campus, the NSW Government will fund ten scholarships across the university's six regional campuses for people in out-of-home-care.
Minister for Families and Communities, Natasha Maclaren-Jones said each scholarship would provide up to $28,500 across three years of study.
This was music to Mr Townsend's ears.
"I love CSU, it's a great university and I'm grateful for the government supporting the tertiary education," he said.
"It's great to see the government is looking through to higher education after care, to then help those people break a stigma of not being able to finish high school, of not being able to be a functional person in the workforce.
"The only way you're going to have foster kids go up to tertiary education is if they have the support in high school. I have that drive and I hope other young people look at this and have that drive."
The scholarships will be available for the Albury-Wodonga, Bathurst, Dubbo, Orange, Port Macquarie and Wagga Wagga campuses.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the scholarships would provide a life-changing opportunity.
"More young people across the regions will receive financial support so they can continue their studies, while being able to attend university closer to home," he added.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
