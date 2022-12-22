A father of three has been sentenced after assaulting his former partner outside Dubbo Police Station.
The 43-year-old man appeared in court charged with two counts of domestic violence-related common assault and attempting to intimidate intending fear of physical harm.
The man and the victim had been in an on and off relationship for the last 21 years and had three children together.
Police said the couple separated in November this year and continued to co-parent, however, the victim's new relationship had caused animosity between the two parties.
Court documents reveal the victim had driven to the man's house on December 8 about 7pm to pick up their child as per their arrangement.
You're not going to get an AVO on me, I'll f-----g kill you first- Man convicted of domestic violence
A short time later, the man approached the victim who was sitting in her parked vehicle across from his house. He opened the door on the passenger side and became aggressive towards her. He accused the victim of lying to him about her new relationship and made a comment about having her new partner in the vehicle.
The man then got into the passenger seat and the victim was able to smell liquor in his breath, following which the two began arguing.
"Where does [he] live, I want to take you there so we can both f--k you," the man said asking the victim about her new partner.
The court heard was told the victim called her eldest daughter to bring her youngest daughter so they could leave, but the man told them to go inside, refusing to allow the child into the car.
"Just f-----g drive now, just f-----g go take me where f-----g [he] lives," the man said to the victim. "You're a slut, I'm gonna treat you like a slut."
Court papers say the victim told the man he was "disgusting" as he continued to berate her. She also said she would be getting an apprehended domestic violence order against him.
"Like f-----g hell you are, you're not going to get an AVO on me, I'll f-----g kill you first", the man responded.
The court was told the victim then drove her car to the roundabout on Fitzroy Street with the man in the car. She abruptly stopped in the middle of the road fearing the man would become aggressive. She put the vehicle in park and opened the driver's door slightly to leave the car when the man grabbed the victim's arm and pulled her towards him.
Then the man held the gear stick and reached down to the foot well of the drivers side and pushed forcefully on the accelerator making the vehicle move forward. The victim intervened and calmed the man down saying she would take him to the new partners house, the man agreed.
The court heard the victim then drove to Dubbo Police Station where she exited the car screaming.
She was towards the entrance when the man pushed her back to the vehicle. Police heard loud screams and saw the pair involved in a physical struggle as the man appeared to be preventing the victim from seeking police attention.
Police called out to the two of them causing the man to stop and walk towards the vehicle. They then arrested the man for domestic violence-related assault.
In court, defence solicitor Fiona Alamyar submitted her client had made "empty threats" and was regretful and embarrassed for being arrested after losing control of his emotions. Additionally, the man would be moving interstate for work, the court heard.
Ms Alamyar also said her client told her he was trying to calm the victim down outside the police station because she was having a "panic attack", rather than restrain her from going to police.
The man was subsequently convicted and sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order for his offences.
