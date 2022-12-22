For years Kira Churchland has been a pioneer for women's cricket.
In 2015, she became the first female to play first grade in ACT's men's competition. Five years before that she made the same achievement in Orange's first grade competition while playing for Orange CYMS.
Since then she's been plying her trade in the NSW Women's Premier Cricket competition where a number of players from the Central West have followed suit, including Australian-capped Phoebe Litchfield and Orange City's Katie Letcher.
Now Churchland will tick off another major achievement as she prepares to captain NSW Country's Bush Breakers side.
The Australian country championships to be held in January at Canberra will be Churchland's third Country cap, representing her Western origins.
For the all-rounder, the leadership role is something she's extremely proud of.
"It's a great honour to be named captain of any team but not be named captain of NSW Country is pretty awesome," she said.
Churchland added any leadership position has been a desire for her while going through the grades.
"I haven't captained as much as I'd like to throughout my career but that's fine I'm just happy to get out there and play," she said.
Selection for the side was based mainly upon the Plan B Women's Regional Bash where Churchland scored 101 runs across three games, with a highest score of 60 against ACT Aces.
The all-rounder said selection wasn't really in the back of the mind, just letting her actions do the talking.
"I was happy to just play grade cricket and whatever comes comes," she said.
Now the new skipper is fully focused on what her Country side can achieve.
After some disappointing Country championships in the past, Churchland is eyeing off a highly successful campaign.
"The ultimate goal is to go and win it," she said.
"But I'd just be happy for everyone to get in there and go their hardest - if we win then that's awesome but if we don't as long as everyones tried their hardest to win the competition (then that's good)."
The experienced all-rounder added the standard of the championships has lifted throughout her years playing.
"The exposure girls are getting now (to quality cricket), through regional big bash or through country pathways is lifting the level of everyone around," she said.
Along with players success in the Regional Big Bash, form in the Women's Premier Cricket was also taken into account. This season Churchland has nabbed eight wickets with best figures of 3/16 while her highest score with the bat came last Sunday, hitting 60 against Parramatta.
Her Sydney Cricket Club side currently sit second on the ladder with the Country captain hoping to improve her individual form as the side prepares for its second half of the season.
"I'm probably not going as well as I'd have liked to be this year. I've been a little bit frustrated with my results with the bat but hopefully the tide is turning after I got 60 on Sunday," she said.
"I'm pretty happy with how I'm bowling, I'm just not getting wickets at the moment but that's cricket."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.