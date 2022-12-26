Figures have revealed the number of crashes which resulted in injury through the Central West during 2022.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command for the Macquarie Sector, Jason Marks, said there had been 147 "injury collisions" within the Central West PD so far this year.
Of those, alcohol was a factor in 16 of them, nine involved speeding, three were drug related and four had either no seatbelt or restraint. 117 those had no associated factors.
Mr Marks said police would be targeting those particular offences over the holiday period.
"Police are appealing to motorists to drive safely on our country roads this holiday period, refrain from taking any drugs or alcohol if you plan to drive, don't drive dangerously and don't allow yourself to be distracted," he said.
"Prior to travelling this Christmas, plan your trip, if travelling over long distances allow a break every two hours, and ensure you and your family arrive safely at your destination.
"Motorist's bad driving behaviours have the potential to negatively impact on other road users, friends and families. The consequences can be fatal."
The state-wide operation over the Christmas and New Year commenced on Friday, December 23 and is scheduled to conclude on January 3, with double demerits being enforced over this period.
Across the same time period last year, there were three crashes involving injury, with two of those involving alcohol.
There were also 97 speeding infringements issued, 6523 breath tests conducted with 10 PCA offences detected, as well as 12 seatbelt offences , with ten of those being children under the age of 16.
"Road safety is of significant importance to all road users this holiday period. Highway Patrol Officers attached to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Macquarie Sector, will be increasing patrols this holiday period and on the look-out for those doing the wrong thing," Mr Marks added.
"Officers will be conducting a large volume of traffic stops, performing either a Mobile Random Breath test and/or drug test.
"This provides an opportunity for police to speak with motorists about their driving behaviour and actions. Police will also be targeting drivers committing a range of other traffic offences, including, but not limited to; speeding, dangerous driving, mobile phone use and incorrect or no use of seat belts."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.