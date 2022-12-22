Flood-affected Cabonne residents will be able to claim up to $20,000 as part of a new grant scheme mayor Kevin Beatty described as Christmas "relief."
Labelled the "Back Home" grants, they are available to owners and tenants of properties affected by the November flooding not covered by insurance.
The program previously applied to people who lived in LGAs hit by February and March floods (Greater Sydney and Northern Rivers) and June and July (Sydney, Greater Sydney and North coast/rivers).
"I want to thank both the NSW and federal governments for their ongoing support to Cabonne communities that have been impacted by the devastating flooding event of 13 and 14 November 2022," Mr Beatty said.
"This grant will enable people employ trades, make purchases of essential items like gyprock and carpet, and buy essential goods.
"Unfortunately, it will be a long road to recovery from this event, but the announcement of the Back Home grant will certainly provide some welcome relief to families this Christmas."
The announcement follows news that flood studies will be revised and created across the shire in response to the devastating events of November 14.
Council have committed to developing a flood study for Cudal, which doesn't currently have one. Residents of the village told the Daily they felt abandoned by council in the wake of floods.
Eugowra's flood study and risk management plan is up for discussion as well with Cabonne requesting funding from the state government to undertake an update. They have also requested the same for Canowindra.
Funding has been secured for a revision to Molong's flood study and floodplain risk plan however. Completion is expected by the end of 2023.
In addition to flood studies, rail infrastructure in Molong is the subject of representations made to the state government.
Council said results of initial meetings with officials had made it clear whatever solution is devised will be "complex" and "take time."
Dredging will begin underneath the Molong rail bridge as soon as creek flows subside enough to allow machinery to access the site.
Six high-risk properties in the Molong floodplain were being considered for voluntary purchase prior to the November floods.
Council have again requested assistance from the state government to extend and accelerate the buyback.
Flood-affected residents can apply for assistance via Service NSW.
