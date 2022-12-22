Central Western Daily
St Pat's Old Boys claims four run win in Bonnor Cup thriller over Orange CYMS

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated December 22 2022 - 11:12am, first published 11:10am
Andrew Brown and St Pat's Old Boys defeated Orange CYMS in their Bonnor Cup game. Picture by Chris Seabrook.

TWENTY20 cricket results can often come down to one seemingly small moment that can shape the outcome further down the track.

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

