Former staff of the Department of Communities and Justice's Western NSW District say they are worried about the loss of experienced case workers in the region after more than a dozen staff quit over the past year.
The former workers have expressed concern over what they describe as a "toxic" workplace following news that the Western NSW District has been told by the Office of the Children's Guardian that its accreditation to provide care to vulnerable children would not be renewed.
In a damning report, the Office of the Children's Guardian said the district - which covers Dubbo, Orange, Parkes and surrounds - "did not demonstrate minimum compliance with accreditation criteria" in five criteria.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, two former Western District case workers told the Daily Liberal they were "unsurprised" the five-year accreditation was denied.
"They've failed because without case workers there's no one to look after the kids," one former staff member said.
The former employees said at the Orange Community Services Centre alone, there had been 12 resignations of experienced case workers since February this year.
The Department of Communities and Justice could not provide data to support or disprove this claim.
"Very few people resign from this job because of the nature of the work - this does happen, however it's a very small number," the former case worker said, citing a "toxic culture" in the workplace as a factor for people leaving.
A second former staff member, who also asked not to be named, told the Daily Liberal that it was common for junior case workers who aren't "cut out for it" to leave within two years, but the staff that had quit in 2022 were mostly long-term employees.
"Some of them have between eight and 11 years of experience," the ex-staff member said.
"[They're] primarily leaving because they can no longer cope working in the toxic environment of Orange CSC, and in my anecdotal experience none of them have any regrets about leaving the department."
Responding to a request for comment about the claims, a spokesperson for the Department of Communities and Justice told the Daily Liberal the department was "committed to providing a positive and inclusive workplace".
"Child Protection Caseworkers are highly valued members of staff who provide critical services to vulnerable children, young people and their families," the spokesperson said.
"Staff are encouraged to report any instances of bullying and negative behaviour at work. Any incidents of bullying, discrimination or harassment are treated seriously and dealt with quickly, fairly, confidentially, impartially and without victimisation."
In December 2021, the department launched a Caseworker Wellbeing Checks program which is available for all child protection frontline staff and is confidential.
"Support is available for Child Protection Caseworkers," the spokesperson said. "These include comprehensive ongoing training, individual and group supervision, access to the Employee Assistance Program and Caseworker Wellbeing Checks."
The department said only one per cent of roles within the Western NSW District remained unfilled.
But the former staff expressed concern about the loss of experienced workers and said recruitment appeared to be focused on getting "bums on seats".
"There has been a frantic and obsessive focus on data and passing accreditation but in doing so completely missing all the things that create a workforce that can deliver those results," the caseworker said.
"They're missing the forest for the trees if you will."
In its accreditation review, the Office of the Children's Guardian said most of the 547 children in the care of the Western District were receiving some form of contact with their case worker every six to eight weeks, over the phone or in person.
However, some had limited contact with the district and there was minimal evidence of home visits being provided.
Other areas of concern included infrequency of visits from case workers and minimal evidence of home visits, parents being left in the dark on decision-making and a lack of evidence that parents are provided with information about their child's care arrangements.
Speaking about their experience in the department, former case workers said that while they were "caring immensely" about the children in their care there was often pressure to treat cases as a "box ticking exercise".
Despite having the most contact with, and knowledge of, the children and families they assisted, their voices were often ignored.
"Something that frightens me about the culture of decision-making up until the time I left was the way significant decisions were made about children and families," the second case worker said.
"Case workers are the people that spend the most time with the children and families we work with, they become the 'expert' on what their experience is and what they need."
The Office of the Children's Guardian has instructed the Western NSW district that in order to regain accreditation it must provide an action plan outlining areas that require improvement.
Once the plan is accepted, the department will have up to 12 months to apply the changes and work towards implementing the regulator's feedback.
While the district works towards regaining accreditation, Minister for Families and Communities Natasha Maclaren-Jones has said there will be "no operational impacts to service delivery" and "children and families will continue to receive the support they need".
The Minister said she was "confident" the Department of Communities and Justice's plan would "uphold the minimum standards for all children in its care".
A spokesperson for the department confirmed the action plan - which is not publicly available - had been submitted to the Office of the Children's Guardian.
"In addition, DCJ will increase its own internal monitoring processes," the spokesperson said.
"This includes more auditing and integrity checks to measure improvements as well as ensuring issues are addressed early and effectively."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
