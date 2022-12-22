Zac White, Josh Tremain and Mark Buttenshaw all had great moments this year.

Every year our sporting players produce gold.

Not just on the field but on the record too.



There's been some great quotes throughout 2022 - the majority are either hilarious, inspiring or touching.

When it comes to finals time in any code, that's where most of the gold is - unless there's been some controversy in a match, then there might be some platinum there too.



So here is a top five list of quotes from the sporting year that was.

Zac White was captain of a joint-premiership-winning side.

5. Zac White (Molong Magpies): "You feel like you want to play another 10 minutes each way."

Whitey couldn't have been more on the money here if he tried.

His side had just played a total 100 minutes of rugby union in a thrilling grand final.

The score at the end: 21-21.

After all that time, the Magpies and Coonabarbran Kookaburras were all locked up and claimed joint premiership status.

It was one of the most frustrating endings to a grand final we've ever seen and the Magpies skipper summed it up beautifully.

4. Andrew Pull (Woodbridge Cup): "It's as if Josh is the only player on the field in our entire competition and is a master villain. Our competition has so many positive stories I'd love to see on Foxtel."

The Woodbridge Cup president came out swinging at big city media after some over the top coverage about Josh Dugan's melee against Trundle Boomers.

Dugan was the star signing for Orange United Warriors with the announcement topping the charts for the Central Western Daily's list of best read stories.

The fullback/centre was happy to chat after games with Pull describing him as a 'great contributor' to the competition.

"Not just at the Orange United Warriors Club, but at every game he attends he signs autographs for kids, has selfies with anyone that asks and it's never a problem. He leads his players by example and is a great role model for the youth of not just Orange, but all our towns that make up Woodbridge," he said.



In a disappointing outcome for neutral fans, Dugan was suspended for one game, missing the knockout preliminary final against Oberon Tigers.

Josh Addo-Carr and Arky Bennett. Picture supplied

3. Robbie Mortimer (Anson Street School): "I got emotional watching it (Arky receive the boots), I had to turn away a couple of times. It gave him something to wake up to and get motivated, it's an emotional thing to watch that."

One of the more heart-warming stories of the year.

With a famous connection to the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Robbie Mortimer was able to introduce one of his students to Josh Addo-Carr.

The Foxx, as he's known, made young Arky's day and there weren't too many dry eyes in the room watching on as the Bulldogs winger offered up a life-changing moment.

Josh Tremain (second from left) with family and friends while playing for NSW Country. Picture by Josh Brightman/Balanced Image Studio

2. Josh Tremain (NSW Country Cockatoos): "I'd forgotten how much I missed it, that was a huge thing for me, I forgot how much fun it is and to play with such quality players was a bit surreal to be honest. To be back in there, I couldn't be happier."

Anyone that knows Blocker knows how much the man loves his footy.

So when he ended a 14-year absence from the NSW Country Cockatoos jersey, it's no surprise how much it meant to the Orange City legend.

It was a privilege to share Blocker's story, considering how much he cherished the opportunity to play at that level again.

There might've even been a few tears when the big man was named vice-captain throughout the campaign and who could blame him, it was a sensational achievement for a moment that'd been over a decade in the waiting.

Woodbridge's under 14s premiership winning side. Picture supplied

1. Kira-Lea Dargin (Woodbridge): "I'll be back. It's home out there, that's mob and that's country for me. I'll be back and probably look like Alan from The Hangover with some glasses and a baby carrier."

This one had us laughing, no doubt.

A pregnant Kira-Lea Dargin had to withstand the harsh heat at Wellington for the Western Women's Rugby League grand final, watching on as her Woodbridge under 14s side claimed victory.

Dargin was travelling from Sydney every week for the role and when asked if she'd return next season she offered us so much gold.

Special mentions

Frankland Ross addresses his troops. Picture by Lachlan Harper

Frankland Ross (Condobolin Rams): "All day you're stressing at work, thinking about what to do, you go to bed and think of 101 ways to beat a team, it gives you a headache but it's worth it."

One of our favourite stories of the year.

Not many 18-year-olds can say they've captain-coached their home town club.

But Frankland Ross isn't like any normal 18-year-old. There's a lot of maturity to this kid and you can tell he loved his time coaching.

Mark Buttenshaw celebrates his hole-in-one. Picture supplied

Harry Cummins: "A four-man raucous erupted - running into each others arms and jumping around in unison - we knew the magnitude of what we'd just witnessed."

When Cummins' mate Mark Buttenshaw sinked a hole-in-one at Duntryleague there was only one appropriate reaction.

Although, 'Butto' admits if he had his time again he probably would've carried on a bit more. Slick dance moves runs in the Buttenshaw family, maybe he could've pulled those out?



Lachie Peet's pre-season transfer was well worth it. Picture by Lachlan Harper

Lachie Peet: "The point's been proven."

Moving to a close rival is a daunting task for any sportsperson - so when Lachie Peet transferred from Barnstoneworth United to Waratahs in the Western Premier League there was ample pressure.

In the pre-season Peet said he had a point to prove.



After his side had sealed an unbelievable grand final win, Peet offered the above words - too right.

