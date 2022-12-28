Central Western Daily
Photos

Look back at some of the best picture of 2022 in Orange - Part 2

CF
By Carla Freedman
Updated December 28 2022 - 6:15pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A handful of the best pictures taken by Carla Freedman in 2022.

The Central Western Daily's photographers have delved deep into the archives to pick out 20 of their best pictures from the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CF

Carla Freedman

Photographer

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.