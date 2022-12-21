Creative kids of all ages and their grown-ups are invited to explore Orange Regional Gallery these school holidays.
Pick up a clipboard and free activity booklet from the gallery reception and take a self-guided tour through a selection of artworks from our permanent collection and summer exhibitions Idris Murphy: Backblocks and Martin Coyte Before you know.
Get up close to the artworks and learn more about the artist who made them through a series of questions designed to get you looking and thinking about art. We've also set-up a drawing table where families can create their own 'Terrific Tree' to take home.
The gallery is also offering a series of colorful workshops in the second half of January 2023. Each session will include a mini-tour of the exhibitions followed by a hands on activity designed to encourage creative thinking and the exploration of new techniques.
From 10am-12pm on Tuesday, January 17 young artists will create colourful tree sculptures inspired by Idris Murphy's exhibition Backblocks. And between 10am - 1pm on Wednesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 19, families can drop into our activity space for a free art-making session also inspired by trees.
On Tuesday, January 24 from 10am-12pm children will take inspiration from Martin Coyte's exhibition Before you know and experiment with different watercolour techniques as they design, make and frame their own abstract watercolour creations.
On Wednesday, January 25, from 10am - 12pm young artists will see the world a little differently as they design and build their own kaleidoscope and take it on a test-run through the gallery.
Visit the Gallery's Eventbrite page for more details and bookings: https://orangeregionalgallery.eventbrite.com or call the Gallery on 6393 8136.
Looking for other school holiday activities? Check out what else is on offer at Orange City Council facilities here: https://www.orange.nsw.gov.au/school-holidays/
Orange Regional Gallery is open from 10am-4pm daily (closed Christmas day and Boxing Day). Entry to our exhibitions is free.
