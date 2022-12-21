A police investigation is underway after a stolen car went up in flames Wednesday morning.
At about 5.10am on December 21, emergency services responded to reports of a vehicle fire on Lone Pine Avenue near the corner of Kurim Avenue.
NSW Fire and Rescue extinguished the fire.
A spokesman for NSW Police said: "Officers from Central West Police District have seized the vehicle for forensic examination and commenced an investigation into the incident.
"Inquiries have established that the vehicle - a white Holden Cruze - was reported stolen from the driveway of a home on Carroll Street, Orange, about 3.45am on Sunday 18 December 2022."
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Orange Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
