Junior cricketers will get the chance to learn from one of Australia's great short-form bowlers next month when the Shaun Brown Cricket Coaching clinics arrive at Orange.
The country clinic at Orange will feature Nathan Bracken, the left-arm quick who terrorised batsmen with his ability to move the ball.
"Nathan is one of the best junior coaches in the business and it's fantastic that we have him on board for this year's camp," Shaun Brown, head of the clinics, said.
He played five Tests but it was the one-day scene where he really shone, representing Australia 116 times in the 50-over format.
He was part of the Australian team which won the 2007 World Cup while in 2008 he was rated the number one One-Day International (ODI) bowler in the world. He was famed for his great changes in pace and use of the slower ball to deceive batsmen around the globe.
The Orange camp will held at the Carl Sharpe Cricket Centre, Wade Park, from January 17-18.
The clinics will run from 8:30am to 3pm each day.
"The cricket clinics provide an excellent learning experience for enthusiastic cricketers between the ages of seven to 16," Brown said.
"Our program covers all facets of cricket, Twenty20, one-day and the Test formats. All aimed at improving participant's skills, knowledge and enjoyment of the game."
The regional camps have now been running for close to four decades and thousands of participants have used them to improve their skills across all aspects of the game.
The likes of John Dyson and Terry Alderman are some of the other former Australian representatives who have visited Orange and helped mentor juniors in the last few years alone.
Brown has been a professional cricket coach since 1986 and is someone who grew up playing junior cricket in regional areas.
"It's fantastic to be able to involve former Test stars in areas that normally don't get that exposure," he added.
The clinic features the use of video analysis, a comprehensive program and written reports for all who attend this summer.
For more information about the clinic please contact Shaun Brown on 0412 382 558 or visit www.cricketcoaching.com.au.
