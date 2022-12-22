Help with holiday health Advertising Feature

Having a first aid kit at home with band aids, bandages, icepacks, tweezers, paracetamol, gloves and hand sanitizer is always a good idea. Picture Shutterstock

With many business closing over the Christmas weekend and indeed through until the New Year, people can often be at a loss on where to go when they are in need, especially when it come to medical services. While health may not be at the forefront of your mind, there are many health issues and accidents that you may experience at this time of year.

Accidents due to travel, asthma and hay fever, illness due to hot weather, food allergies, and COVID related illness are just a few of the things that family and friends should be prepared for during the holiday period.

The team at Anson Medical said it was important to know where to find medical help. "Just like people have their car serviced before a big trip, having your medications and vaccinations up to date before the holidays helps things run more smoothly.



"Often health and medical services have reduced staffing over the holidays and it can be more difficult to access care if travelling," they said. "Planning ahead is helpful, rather than leaving things to the last minute and having emergencies arise."

While there is a long list of illnesses or injuries that medical staff see at this time of year, the team said there there were a number of recurring issues they see during the holidays. "Common medical problems during the holidays often arise from forgetting medications, too much food, too much drinking, new Christmas presents, or too much sun, and all are preventable."

"Food allergies, food poisoning, or over-indulging in alcohol are common avoidable issues when gathering with family or friends over the holiday break, so keep an eye on alcohol intake, and provide plenty of non or low-alcohol options," they said, "Leftovers should be stored properly to avoid contamination, and stomach upsets, vomiting or diarrhoea from food poisoning.



"If you have allergies or anaphylaxis, it can be a tricky time with shared food at events, where in cases of anaphylaxis, this can be life threatening and it is appropriate to call 000."

While Christmas is a time to celebrate, the season itself can lead to some medical incidents. "Often we see injuries and accidents arising from Christmas gifts of bikes, skate-boards, or scooters, so wearing well-fitting safety gear is really important, as is supervision while learning.



"Sometimes we also see injuries from parents assembling Christmas gifts, burns from Christmas cooking, or falls from people setting up Christmas lights or decorations," they said. "Consider safety when planning your Christmas celebrations."

Of course, most Australians are aware of the damage the hot summer weather can do to our bodies, but the team said that sunburn and heatstroke can always be a problem throughout summer. "Remember to keep up fluids (non-alcoholic), and wear sun protective clothing and sunscreen," they said. "January is often a good time to get a skin check for any unusual skin spots or moles, but the best method to avoid skin cancer is the prevention of sun exposure."