For 25 years, Liz Peebles has been running a home day-care centre and loving every minute of it.
But in recent times, she, as well as the kids she looks after, have stepped things up a notch by helping raise money for a place very close to her heart.
Bear Cottage in Manly provides support, respite and end-of-life care for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.
"It's a place that people go with their children for end-of-life care, or those with very high support needs," Ms Peebles said.
"It's a charity and it gets a little bit of funding from the government but it mostly relies on charitable donations. It's close to my heart because I've had a friend whose child went through there as well."
Ms Peebles and each iteration of her little helpers have always got into the Christmas spirit this time of the year by incorporating the creation of 'reindeer food' into their activities.
But for the past four years, they have taken it upon themselves to sell that food for $2 a pop and give the money to Bear Cottage.
"It's good for the kids because for one, it helps them engage with the community," Ms Peebles said.
"We're a family day-care and people come here to get the reindeer food and can see that the kids are excited about it.
"It's also good because they learn that there are kids out there who aren't as lucky as them, not as fortunate as them and that those kids' Christmases are going to be a lot different than their own. It's good for them to learn at an early age to give."
The first year they undertook this venture, the group raised about $100, but in 2022, that number jumped to $300.
"We love doing it and Christmas is all about kids," Ms Peebles added.
"As we all know, Christmas is about kids and it teaches them a lot. I've been doing this for 25 years and I never get sick of it."
