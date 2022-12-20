When it comes to swimming, Lachlan Thompson is fully focused on constant improvement.
The Manildra-based swimmer is always looking to shave seconds off his personal best times and that goal remains the same ahead of his national championships meet in April next year.
Thompson qualified for the Australian titles after a stellar state championships campaign at Homebush in December.
Going into the week, Thompson had one clear goal.
"I wanted to get under two minutes and 10 seconds (in backstroke)," he said.
The 15-year-old managed to finish right on that time, and in turn had a gold medal around his neck at the ceremony in a phenomenal performance in the 200 metre backstroke.
In reflecting on his preparation, Thompson said he was optimistic heading into the state arena.
"I was confident on what I could do and what times I was going to perform at," he said.
Along with success in backstroke, the Orange Anglican Grammar School student came away with a second place in the 200m butterfly and third in 100m butterfly.
With those results considered, it's no surprise which event Thompson prefers.
"200 backstroke, I'm just better at it," he said.
He's not just better at it, he's the fasted 15-year-old in the state.
And in a few months, Thompson will be able to test himself against the best in the country.
There's plenty of ambition for the youngster ahead of the Gold Coast event, where he'll compete in three categories for backstroke, butterfly and freestyle.
"At nationals next year in April, I'm hoping to medal in that," he said.
The 2023 Gold Coast meet will be Thompson's second nationals in his swimming career.
Thompson, who lives in Manildra and is a member of the Orange Aquatic Club, has been swimming since he was just six years old and is coached by both his dad Kurt and the team at OAC.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.