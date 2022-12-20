Orange Mayor Jason Hamling's abrupt decision to step-aside for an extended period of "personal and family" leave took centre-stage at the year's final council meeting.
A dispute over minute records, information on code-of-conduct complaints, audit findings, plans to recycle fallen trees, and discussion on possible boundary changes also emerged during the one-hour forum.
Mayor Hamling was not present for the Tuesday night meeting. In a last-minute addition to the itinerary he lodged a request for "personal/family" leave until March, 2023. No further information was provided.
Responding to the news, Cr Frances Kinghorne praised Hamling's service: "I would like to publicly state that I think [he] has done a good job at being Mayor.
"I don't think he necessarily realises that. He's hard working, he's genuine, he's caring, and he's kind ... I think that's exactly what we should have as Mayor."
Deputy Mayor Gerald Power stepped-in to the top-job. He said: "There's so many wonderful things that I think we as councillors have achieved [in 2022].
"I'd like to thank [Mayor Hamling] ... he's really led us well ... I'd like to thank him for his work bringing us together and guiding us over the last 12 months."
Councillor Glenn Floyd moved a motion for council to work with the Orange men's shed to convert fallen trees into practical infrastructure. The plan was supported unanimously.
Items proposed for construction from waste wood include park benches, furniture, play toys, and "structures for local schools or day care centres."
Information on 10 code of conduct complaints lodged throughout 2022 was tendered to councillors.
Meeting papers show the NSW Office of Local Government is reviewing one matter. No details on the nature of the incident have been published.
A spokesperson for the department told the CWD: "The Office of Local Government does not comment on matters it may or may not be investigating."
Cr Kevin Duffy disputed the minutes outlining last meeting's "disorder" and brief adjournment during debate of the Parks, Trees, and Waterways committee recommendations.
"To me [this] doesn't project what actually happened on the night," Cr Duffy said.
"They seem to also be a little bit contrary to the Office of Local Government act as well ... I think it's very dangerous to go down that pathway."
A revised version of the minutes were approved nine votes to three, with Cr Kevin Duffy, Cr Jeff Whitton, and Cr Glen Floyd voting against.
Council was also briefed by a representative for the NSW Audit Office on the state of Orange's finances and investment portfolio.
Three "significant" issues were highlighted: Timing of the annual fair values assessment, the use of manual record keeping, and "increased risks of cybersecurity attacks."
A management letter outlining recommendations will be sent to council. Some responses have already been enacted.
All but one benchmark set by the office were met by Orange City Council. An outstanding percentage of 10.8 per cent fell outside the industry expectation of 10 per cent.
The office said this was partially explained by council's decision to not recommence resident debt recovery until September, 2022.
"Overall I think it's a positive outcome," NSW Audit Office representative Manuel Moncada said.
Tenders for organic waste processing and the Wade Park Field Lighting Upgrade were considered in closed meeting, citing commercial in confidence.
The next Orange City Council meeting is scheduled for February 7, 2023.
