Rebecca Davison has lived in Orange for less than two years, but in that short period, has already made a lifetime worth of difference.
A GP registrar working at the Orange Aboriginal Medical Service, the doctor recently took home the Growing Strong award at the RACGP National Academic, Awards and Fellowship ceremony. In essence, this award recognised the work Dr Davison is doing in promoting Indigenous health, something that came as a "pleasant surprise" for the proud Dharawal and Yuin woman.
"It can sometimes feel like a thankless job, not that you need to be thanked, but it's good to know you're on the right track," she said.
Asked if working in health had always been on her radar, Dr Davison confirmed it had not, but that she now couldn't imagine "what else I would have done."
It wasn't until year 11 and 12 in high school when Dr Davison developed her love of medicine.
She got to experience what university life could be like by taking part in the Nura Gili Indigenous program at UNSW, a camp run every winter for Aboriginal students across Australia.
"They have Indigenous students who are currently studying at uni come and chat about their experiences," Dr Davison said of the program.
"They show you what it would be like if you were doing a law degree or doing teaching. I was in the medicine group and it was really fun."
The doctor is on the composite pathway for GP training as a registrar. As part of this, she was required to undertake a six month stint in rural or regional NSW. That is how she found her way to Orange in the first place.
But nearly 18 months later, she remains in town.
"I got the job at the Aboriginal Medical Service and I loved the work that I got to do there; the patients that I see, the people I get to work with and the team environment," she said.
"It's much more team-based care than mainstream general practice which can be quite isolated. I liked that aspect of it.
"I quite like the pace of the town as well. I'm a coastal person so it's weird that I'm still here, but I do like not living in Sydney."
As one might be able to ascertain, it's not just the science of healthcare which drew Dr Davison to the profession, it's the ability to help people and create community change.
"I think regionally, a lot of healthcare seems to be reactive. You wait until you get sick and then you go to the doctor or you go to the hospital because you're really sick, instead of getting in front of it, having good health and seeing a GP on a regular basis," she said.
"There's no blame on the people who do that or the people who get sick, I just think it's a different way of thinking and we need to do a better job of promoting preventative health.
"Having a regular GP that you see and seeing them on a regular basis when you are well, to keep yourself well, that's something I'm passionate about."
Whenever Dr Davison speaks with a patient, she always tries to end the conversation with a "let's catch up soon" in an attempt to minimise the risk of someone developing diseases down the track.
As for what she has planned for the future, as a registrar, she is still required to move around in order to get different experiences in her training. That doesn't mean she will be leaving Orange right away though.
"At the moment I'm preparing for fellowship exams in February," she added.
"But I will be at OAMS until August next year and then it just depends how exams go."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
