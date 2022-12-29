At the Central Western Daily sports desk there was no shortage of thrilling matches to cover this year.
With the new year approaching, we thought it appropriate to list our top five matches of the year.
There was no shortages of shocks, making for a very tough list.
Whether it be school sport, local or regional competitions - the sporting calendar had it all.
Heading into the final series of Orange Netball Association, OHS Hornets would've been forgiven for having tired legs.
The students had a busy year, with an Astley Cup victory the absolute pinnacle.
In the lead up to the Hornet's knockout semi-final against Life Studio, the majority of the squad were part of a sixth placed finish in the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association knockout carnival at Wollongong.
Fatigue certainly played a part in the opening exchanges with Life Studio ahead by eight points at the end of the first half.
OHS then had a 'championship third-quarter' according to coach Tegan Dray and the rest, as they say, is history, with the side winning 48-45 to push through to a preliminary final.
Heading into this Woodbridge Cup grand final, Manildra were undefeated.
It'd been a hell of a run for the red and whites, who tore apart almost every team in its sights.
But Grenfell had a dream run into the grand final, and never looked like losing during the finals.
Better yet, they had the home ground advantage - and Manildra knew it had a challenge on its hands.
While it was a team effort from both sides going into the grand final, it was no secret that two players held the key.
Manildra's Molly Hoswell was the best fullback in the competition and Grenfell's Lily Holmes the best half.
They both showed up on grand final day.
But with minutes remaining, Holmes found a hole in the Rhinettes defence to help set-up a runaway Chelsea Anderson try as the Girlannas were able to celebrate a famous win in front of their home fans.
In the under 15s NSW hockey state championships division one grand final, most pundits would've called the game early.
Orange were out to a 3-0 lead early, and looked way too good for Goulburn.
But there was a lot of heart in the Goulburn side.
Eventually the score levelled up to 3-3.
The next minute was crazy.
Orange hit the lead to send the crowd into raptures.
However, Goulburn equalised with seconds left.
Orange then had two short corners but couldn't find the winner in a frantic final exchange.
A shootout was the next event.
Up against opponents three years her senior, Goulburn's goal-keeper Claire Nicholls was the hero, putting plenty of pressure on Orange's shooters to deliver a win.
Her final save led to her team-mates mobbing her with plenty of emotion expressed.
NSW Hockey couldn't have asked for a better grand final.
We have arrived at number two
The Woodbridge Cup preliminary final between these two sides was probably expected to be the grand final in pre-season.
Manildra was searching for its first Woodbridge Cup with Canowindra looking to add to its 1995 title.
The Rhinos had all the star-power - it was a side full of players from the Orange CYMS Mick Sullivan era along with a number of Manildra locals who had gone agonisingly close under Simon Osborne's leadership in the past few years.
Canowindra, lead by Kevin Grimshaw and Ronny Lawrence, had an old school way about them. They played tough and weren't afraid to bend the rules.
The Tigers were coming off an extra-time win against Trundle in the semi-final while Manildra suffered a surprising defeat to Oberon.
Just like the league tag grand final, this match had two of the best players in the competition.
Rhinos centre Ben McAlpine had won five Group 10 grand finals heading into the season while Tigers fullback Jayden Brown was the star signing for his club.
The match was a try for try affair with Manildra leading 14-12 at half-time.
The second half was some of the craziest rugby league ever seen, particularly in the final minutes.
Trailing 22-20, a high tackle in front of the posts with five minutes left would gift Manildra the chance to equal with Jayden Fahey converting the penalty.
The drama didn't stop though. Manildra then dropped the ball off the kick off to give Canowindra a massive chance, however the Tigers then dropped the ball at the scrum.
Full-time would blow later at 22-22 with 10-minutes of extra-time ahead.
Enter McAlpine. Enter a champion.
The centre would score his third try for the match to make it 28-22 in the first half of extra-time.
The game wasn't over though. A regulation kick from Brown forced the Rhinos to step out and give Canowindra a chance, 10 metres out.
Hooker Callum Clyburn took the chance, scooting from dummy-half to make it 28-26.
Unfortunately, a conversion attempt from Nic Barlow was hooked to the left, delivering Manildra victory and a trip to Grenfell for the grand final.
The home crowd were left bitterly disappointed, but the Rhinos faithful fans celebrated well and truly.
It was remarkable turnaround from the Oberon loss, as Manildra avenged that game to defeat them in the grand final.
The grand finals of all grand finals - it was always going to be number one.
In the 83rd minute of this grand final, 'Tahs were left with nine men on the field after a Jack Sinclair red card.
The score was 1-1 and the men in sky blue looked like they were done.
However, its super-sub coach Adam Scimone had other ideas.
With a sublime finish in the 87th minute, Scimone made himself a competition-winning coach, running towards the away fans with his hand to his ear.
Post-game he said "you couldn't scipt that", and while it's common cliche, those words couldn't be more true.
A grand final win that had been three years in the making.
Bloomfield turned it on in defence to win 12-0, ending the junior rugby league careers for many of its players on a high.
One of the biggest upsets of the Group 10 league tag season.
Heading into this semi-final, St Pat's had won 59 consecutive games. But there was one big out in Erin Naden.
Tries to Sophie Stammers, Hope Gibson and Briony Egan delivered an unlikely 16-6 win for the CYMS women.
Unfortunately St Pat's switched back on in the grand final to continue its reign.
If Orange High win the final rugby league game, then this is definitely featuring in the top three.
After a six-year drought, OHS ended a long-wait for the Astley Cup.
The sight of students running on to the ground proved how much the victory meant to the school.
If there was a result, this would probably be number one.
So it's no fault of Molong or Coonabarabran that their grand final didn't reach top tier status.
Extra-time couldn't separate the two with both sides awarded joint premiership status in a 21-21 tie.
On derby day, any team is up for the challenge.
So when this game was going down to the wire with five minutes left, it was up to an individual to rise to the occasion.
In a season where she won Group 10 league tag player of the year, Bec Ford was that player, slotting a late field goal to deliver Hawks a 19-18 victory.
In the Woodbridge Cup finals series, Canowindra loved an extra-time thriller.
The crowd at Tom Clyburn Oval were treated to a Jayden Brown special.
12-4 down at half-time, Canowindra looked dead and buried. However, a rev-up from coach Grimshaw inspired the Tigers to tie up proceedings at 12-12 on full-time.
Brown then rallied the troops in extra-time to deliver a remarkable 23-12 victory.
Orange Hawks vs Dubbo CYMS (Peter McDonald Premiership)
If this was a top five biggest shocks list then it probably sits at number one.
Dubbo CYMS were the juggernauts of Group 11, and a major agitator for a combined competition between Group 10 and 11.
The club got its wish, but in round one of the competition, not every wish came true.
Heading into the 2022 season, Orange Hawks were undergoing a significant rebuild.
Two-time NRL premiership winner Shane Rodney was taking on the head coaching role in a new era.
Key players Ethan McKellar and Marcel Ikinofo had moved to Orange CYMS.
But Hawks still had quality players, and it showed when they upset the competition favourites in the opener.
Hawks got out to an early lead but at one stage the score was 18-all.
Nathan Potts grabbed a try for the two blues to make it 24-18 before CYMS fullback Ali Beale grabbed his second try.
Alex Bonham had a chance to level proceedings with the kick but missed as Hawks ended up 24-22 winners.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
