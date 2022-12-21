From returned pets to overcoming injury, the 2022 calendar year has dished up plenty for our readers.
In this list, we're counting down our 13 our favourites heart-warming stories from the year that was 2022.
While the opening of a supermarket may not immediately catch your eye, take a deeper look and you'll see why it's made our list.
Omnia Inclusive Employment Solutions provide disability and diversity recruitment services and its Byng Street building now double as a shopping centre, with the goal to provide young people an opportunity to learn and develop skills.
Craig Harvey wears many hats, but inspirational speaker may just be the most important one.
In April, the Orange mechanic opened up about his inspirational journey which at one point, had doctors believing he only had 18 months to live.
The Kinross Wolaroi student overcame incredible odds to be awarded the school's 2022 dux and his moving speech in the Derek Pigot Auditorium left the crowd in fits of laughter, then filled with tears amidst a standing ovation.
Harrison is not your ordinary dux. A brother, son, friend and soccer fan, the 18-year-old is also in a wheelchair.
The quick thinking of a team of rugby players saved the life of an elderly woman who spent a night trapped outdoors with a broken shoulder on her birthday.
On August 20, the Mudgee Wombats colts team jumped on a bus bound for Cowra, leaving Mudgee before sunrise.
Luke Jeffcott has had epilepsy most of his life, with his first ever seizure coming at just five years of age.
But what happened in March created a burning desire within himself to help others in similar situations.
For a band of builders based in Molong, missing a few days of paid work was nothing in comparison to what their hometown had already lost.
The news that their village had been devastated by major flooding in November led to an easy business decision that would quickly follow, with Zac White clearing his building company's scheduled work for the week.
Kass Ings is an Orange Tiger legend and has been the AFL club's do-it-all wonder for the best part of two decades.
But among the many titles she has held for the past 19 years, the one most bestowed to her in September stood out the most.
In February, two of Verity Auldist's dogs - Tyson and Keith - went missing. The kelpie, Tyson, was the family's "best working dog" and so they presumed the pair had been stolen for that reason.
Five weeks after their disappearance, Keith was handed in at the Orange pound, five hours and more than 450 kilometres away from Ms Auldist's home near Hay.
But Tyson was nowhere to be seen.
If there's one man who knows about adversity, it's Rocky Mileto.
The former Orange City rugby player was just 29 years old when a freak accident during a game in Dubbo left him unable to walk and with minimal movement in his hands.
But following a string of life-altering injuries within the rugby community, Mr Mileto decided to speak out in an effort to aid others.
If the saying is true that 'home is where the heart is', then a former convent offers that wholesome embrace in abundance.
Hundreds of hands merged in a unique project to transform the Old Molong Convent, to house Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn country.
Hundreds of fast-food lovers praised the work of Hunta Maclean, who turned 15 in November.
The KFC Kid, as he was affectionately known, attracted wide-spread attention for going "above and beyond" the call of duty.
The Central Western Daily had covered the story of Lara Yaroslavceff extensively since the young girl was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2021.
But in March this year, she finally made her return home.
And claiming our number one spot...could it be anyone else besides Nedd Brockman?
The Kinross graduate captured the hearts of a nation when he set off in September from Western Australia's Cottesloe Beach in Western Australia with two goals in mind - run to Bondi Beach and raise $1 million along the way.
Not only did he accomplish those feats, but he did much, much more along the way.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
