Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video

Thirteen heart-warming Central Western Daily stories from 2022

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
December 21 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From returned pets to overcoming injury, the 2022 calendar year has dished up plenty for our readers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.