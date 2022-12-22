Orange is on track to smash a 65-year old temperature record while a rainfall milestone was also reached in 2022.
Orange has failed to crack the 30 degree mark for the first time since at least 1957 with the highest recorded temperature a measly 28.7 degrees, notched on January 2.
If the mercury during the last week of December fails to reach the magical 30 mark, it will the best first time in recorded history we've gone an entire year without it happening.
Bureau of Meteorology records across five Orange weather stations stretch back to 1957 with every year between then and 2021 showing at least one day reaching 30 degrees.
Our coldest 2022 day was July 8, a high of just 4.3 degrees.
November 2 saw a high of just seven degrees, the coldest November since 1988 which holds the all-time record of 6.9 degrees.
But ask anyone what their memories of 2022 are and they will probably say one word - rain.
It felt like there were weeks where it didn't stop and even if you did get a few dry days they would almost always be interrupted.
It's made for two difficult cricket seasons, messed up cherry farms and turned roads to swiss cheese or wiped them out of existence entirely in the case of Four Mile Creek.
But what does the data tell us? Was it the wettest year on record?
Although the year hasn't technically ended, 2022 will fall short of the all-time district record record, a whopping 1666 millimetres in 1950.
The total for 2022 sits at 1277.9mm, still well above the yearly average of 929.4mm.
It's about 200mm short of 2021, the fourth highest on record. Together with 2020 and 2021 it marks the second-highest rainfall total in a three year period.
Over 1950-1952, the total rainfall was 3888mm. 2020-22 sits at 3873.2mm and third is 3710mm recorded in 1954-1956.
November 14 will forever be etched into people's memories as the day unprecedented flooding swept across towns in the Central West.
Molong copped an overnight flood that swept the town and left many businesses on Bank Street devastated. Hours later Eugowra residents were climbing onto roofs to escape what was described as an inland tsunami.
Unsurprisingly it now holds the title of the wettest November day in recorded history as a grand total of 89.4mm fell.
That's largely thanks to a third consecutive La Nina being declared and rainfall could continue into the summer according to the Bureau.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
