Orange residents are being urged to donate blood in the period between Chrismas and New Year with about 70 donations needed.
Blood stocks of Australia's most common blood types - A and O - are presently low.
The donations are also needed to ensure supplies of a short-lives component of blood that is critical when it comes to treating accidents, trauma, and cancer patients.
A Lifeblood spokesperson said the week leading into Christmas is one of the busiest of the year for blood donation orders from hospitals.
In Orange, the blood donor centre will be open every day during the Christmas to New Year period, except Christmas Day itself.
Across Australia, 1800 donations are needed each day to meet the demand, including 550 per day in NSW.
People with O and A blood groups are particularly being asked to urgently book a donation.
Lifeblood executive director of Donor Services Cath Stone said the festive season is a challenging time for blood supplies because the need for blood doesn't stop over the holiday period and fewer people are available to donate.
"We know that every 18 seconds this Christmas someone somewhere in Australia will rely on blood whether that is for serious accidents, surgery, complicated births, or cancer treatment," she said.
"More than 80 per cent of the population has an O or A blood group meaning these blood types are most in demand by hospitals."
"We know many regular donors may take the opportunity to travel this festive season, which is why we're urging people to make donating blood a priority.
"A particular part of our blood, called platelets, only last for seven days. Platelets are a vital clotting agent used in emergencies and cancer treatment, and it takes four donors to make just one bag of platelets.
To book a donation and check which donor centres are open over the holiday season, call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au, or download the free Donate Blood app.
