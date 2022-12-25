Central Western Daily

The Orange blood donor centre requires more donations before New Year's Day

By Newsroom
December 25 2022 - 11:00am
Liesa Pansini and Alicia Gardener from the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood donor centre in Orange are calling on residents to donate blood amid a holiday shortage. Picture by Carla Freedman

Orange residents are being urged to donate blood in the period between Chrismas and New Year with about 70 donations needed.

