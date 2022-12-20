Central Western Daily

Expect single lane closures during work on Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange this week

By Newsroom
December 20 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Expect single lane closures during work on Mitchell Highway this week

THOSE travelling between Bathurst and Orange will need to take into account single lane closures this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.