Firefighters are bracing for an increased fire risk in Orange with fuel loads at their biggest size in two decades coupled with a reduced number of volunteers.
Three consecutive La Ninas have led to enormous growth of grass lands and with signs the damp conditions are continuing to ease, there are fears vegetation will dry out and create ideal conditions for ignition.
Canobolas Rural Fire Service (RFS) operations officer Nils Waite said people needed to remain vigilant with Orange forecast to hit the 30 degree mark this week.
"The main area of concern is the grassland fuel loads currently available," he told the Central Western Daily.
"They are the greatest we've seen in 20 years and they are haying off quite well now that we've had some hot, dry weather.
"This week especially we are going to have some elevated temperatures which will make the fuels more susceptible to burning. It is a concern."
Those views were echoed by Charles Sturt University professor Richard Woods, who said while the current bushfire season still posed a relatively reduced risk, grass fires were still a danger.
"While the eastern portion of the country is experiencing a reduced bushfire risk so far this fire season, the risk of grassfires is certainly heightened with the combined effect of rainfall and ideal growing conditions leading up to this summer period," Mr Woods said.
"Experience shows that the time to plan for an emergency is well before the event. It is not practical to start planning when a fire is about to impact your property."
It's not the only challenge facing firefighters in the region with Mr Waite revealing the RFS had lost some volunteers after some quiet seasons post the 2019/20 Black Summer fires.
"It's been one of our biggest problems that there was an increase in membership but none of those members have really had any firefighting experiences yet and not all have stayed with the service since joining," he explained.
"They've moved on because there was very little action. Also we are still in the holiday period so we have people away.
"The onus is on property owners to be careful. Look at the weather, if it's a windy day don't do anything."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.