Amber Cashel describes the good fortune she's experienced during her two-plus decades in the music industry as a feeling of being "hit in the butt with a rainbow."
The Orange performer is in the process of preparing to record her first album in 10 years and has opened up about a career that started out like so many others...with a great bunch of mates.
"I started playing three chord grunge music with my good friends at school. It involved a lot of staying at home and jamming to three chords, along with Nirvana, Hole and Soundgarden," she said of her teenage years living in the Far North Coast.
"It's all we knew, it's all we did."
Having been born in Orange, Ms Cashel would move back to the city shortly after high school where she would sign with Aftershock Records.
This is when her life as a performer really kicked up a notch.
From "cutting her teeth" at 4 on the Floor, to trying her hand at any pub that would have her, Ms Cashel would quickly learn the tricks of the trade.
"When you first get your foot in the door, going into every venue and doing the best you can, having a good rapport with the staff and the publicans, that's a huge factor. My motto was to always be asked back," she said.
"The key to longevity is creating that rapport with not only your crowds and your audience, but the people who are opening their doors and supporting you."
Ms Cashel is not shy to say she has experienced some good fortune along the way. One moment in 1999 may stand above the rest in that regard.
Triple J Unearthed decided to come out the Central West and film a documentary about the lives of artists living in regional parts of NSW. If you hadn't guessed already, Ms Cashel was one of those artists whose lives were highlighted.
"It was really quite central in what direction I was going in," she said.
From that, she was introduced to some big names in the business.
"I went into the Triple J building in Ultimo and recorded a demo in there, purely from the niceness of their heart," she said.
"I don't know if they thought I was a poor little country girl or what, but we created something in there.
"Creating relationships is a big thing, you have to be a people person in this business and you've got to learn to love people. It's all been luck with me, luck and stringing together a few chords."
While the vocalist always had belief is herself, it was this experience which really had her believing that it was the start of something big.
"If I had to look back and see it all, those moments, those opportunities were what really concreted that I might be able to make a living out of it," the now 42-year-old said.
"I don't think I ever doubted myself and I think that's part of it. It wasn't that I was an exceptional musician or anything, but I always knew I'd be able to do something with it."
Over the next 20 years, Ms Cashel has been able to release albums, play countless gigs and most importantly, make a career out of something she loves.
"I don't think I ever thought about doing anything other than doing this. I've had career changes in-between, but it's always been there, I've never stopped playing gigs," she added.
"I can't imagine not doing it."
With Covid having wiped out a year's worth of shows for the soloist, Ms Cashel was able to focus more on writing original songs.
When asked if she had plans to release another album, she laughed and said "eventually", before adding that plans were in the works to jump in the studio with Aftershock Records' Phil Williams and have everything completed by June 2023.
"I've probably been saying it like a broken record, or an unwritten record for lack of better words," she said
"I got to the point where I thought 'who am I rushing for' and it will all happen when it's meant to happen.
"I'm super exited and I'm really happy with the sound direction of new material."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
