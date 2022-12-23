Many Australians, particularly those who live in the eastern states, will be happy to see the back of 2022.
The severity, frequency and extent of the flooding brought extreme hardship and loss of income to thousands, mostly those in regional towns and on the land.
Data released by the Insurance Council of Australia on November 30 shows that the cost of this year's February-March floods has now reached more than $5.65 billion making it the "most expensive natural disaster in Australia's history".
But just how natural were these events?
NSW's independent inquiry into the floods found that "as the climate warms, heavy rainfall events are expected to continue to become more intense with consequent increased chances of flash flooding".
In its recent report, The Great Deluge, the Climate Council argues that because the natural drivers, La Nina and the Indian Ocean Dipole, were "climate-fuelled", the term "unnatural disaster" is more appropriate.
According to science organisations, such as the Australian Academy of Science and NASA, today's climate change is primarily human-induced.
These extreme weather events are amplified by human activities and therefore are no longer natural in the usual sense.
The federal government's focus has been on mitigating climate change.
Clearly, this money and effort must be matched by helping communities adapt as well.
The 28 recommendations from the NSW inquiry into the floods provide an excellent model.
CHRISTMAS is the sure sign that God is real and that he loves us.
That he's real? We know that because he turned up. Jesus is none other than God in person. That's extraordinary.
And he turned up not in a palace, but in a food trough among farm animals. Such was his humility!
That he loves us? Only love would motivate the God of the universe to step into the world he created and be therefore vulnerable to humanity which had already turned its back on him!
Why did he do it?
Because he loves us so much that he didn't want to leave us in the mess we'd made of things by shutting him out. Through his teaching, his life, and his death and resurrection, he makes it possible for anyone who wants to welcome him back into their life, to be forgiven, and reconciled to him for a great life now, and all eternity.
2022 has been another very tough year. Our only hope is not that things will get better, or that next year will be free of sadnesses and challenges (though I hope it is!); our only hope and help is to welcome the love, strength, and new life that God turned up 2000 years ago to make possible.
Have a great Christmas!
THE last book of our Bible, whose title is sometimes translated as Revelation, sometimes as Apocalypse, begins with messages from Christ to seven ancient churches.
The final message is to the church in Laodicea, with strong, even crude words to them for being lukewarm and complacent, trusting in earthly wealth. (Rev 3:14-19)
But it is really a message of hope, holding out the opportunity to turn back to God and start again. Its final words are one of the most beautiful invitations in the scriptures:
Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If you hear my voice and open the door, I will come in and eat with you, and you with me. (Rev 3:20)
Jesus is knocking at our door. Let him in, and you will have the guest who will bring light and life and peace to your family.
I wish you a very happy Christmas and blessings of peace and spiritual prosperity in the year to come.
