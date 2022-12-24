A man on an expired VISA faced Orange Local Court with the assistance of a Thai interpreter on Thursday.
Nirun Kaewon, 35, of Phillip Street, appeared in court without legal representation for a single charge of driving despite never having had an Australian driver's licence.
Magistrate David Day noted that because of his VISA status Kaewon cannot get a driver's licence in Australia.
"I'm the least of his worries," Mr Day said.
"I'm not going to sort out his VISA problems for him.
What he needs to do obviously is sort out his legal status as someone who is living in Australia without authority.- Magistrate David Day
"What he needs to do, obviously, is sort out his legal status as someone who is living in Australia without authority."
According to information provided in court, Kaewon has lived in Australia for between seven and eight years.
In February this year he was charged with driving without an Australian licence and his passport expired in April this year.
He has not been able to apply for a licence due to not being here legally.
Kaewon was caught for his more recent offence after he was stopped while driving along Dalton Street at 4.45pm on October 2.
When asked if he had a driver's licence he produced a Thai driver's licence.
Mr Day convicted Kaewon, fined him $220 and disqualified his driver's licence for one month, taking into account a period of police suspension.
"During the period of disqualification ... the penalty for driving while disqualified can be jail," Mr Day said.
"Until you hold a valid Australian driver's licence, do not drive."
