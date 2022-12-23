A truckie whose NSW driving privileges have been revoked has been convicted in Orange Local Court after he was stopped near Lucknow in October.
According to court documents, Hanna Safi, 45, from High Street, Altona Meadows, Victoria, drove a Hino flatbed truck along the Mitchell Highway at Lucknow at 7am on October 18.
The police were patrolling the highway and when they stopped him he handed over a Victorian heavy vehicle driver's licence.
However, a check revealed Safi's driving privileges in NSW had been revoked from September 20 to December 19, 2022, due to demerit points.
"I have never received anything in the mail about this," he said when told he was not allowed to drive a heavy vehicle in NSW.
Safi was not present in court for sentencing and was not represented but he did send a message to the court so the matter could proceed in his absence.
Magistrate David Day fined Safi $550 and disqualified his driver's licence for three months.
Mr Day said he had a "bad record" for driving matters.
