Hanna Safi convicted in his absence in Orange Local Court

By Court Reporter
December 24 2022 - 7:30am
A Victorian truck driver has been convicted in Orange Local Court after being stopped by police near Lucknow. File picture

A truckie whose NSW driving privileges have been revoked has been convicted in Orange Local Court after he was stopped near Lucknow in October.

