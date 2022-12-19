The return of one-day cricket means less hundreds, and in turn headaches for team of the week selectors.
Despite the lack of centuries, there was no five-wicket hauls either, so safe to assume games were won as a team not on the back of individual performances.
So let's rip in and check who performed best.
Coytey makes it two in a row.
Without its opener, Orange City would've been in a world of hurt on Saturday as Coyte led the way in his innings of 51.
He was in the runs the next day too, scoring 54 for Orange in the Western Zone Cup.
There's been glimpses of Shoemark's dazzling stroke play this season and it was on Saturday there was plenty of shots played.
At the top of the order, City Colts' stalwart bashed a half-century that included five 4's and four 6's to help lead the side to victory.
While Shoemark was impressive, Tooley stole the show for the men in blue.
With seven 6's in his innings of 94, it was certainly Toole time at Alan Morse Park and it might kick start a serious run of form next year.
There was no mucking about for Neily on Saturday, hitting his way to 77 quick smart.
CYMS' highest score came off 65 balls that included nine 4's as Neil helped his side reached a total of 8/221.
It's been wickets, wickets, wickets for Middleton of late but now he's in the runs too.
Batting in the middle order, the all-rounder hit 43 to top score for Cavaliers while also taking 2/42 from eight overs.
Another appearance in team of the week puts Qureshi on top of the leaderboard.
While 1/41 weren't the greatest figures he's ever produced, Qureshi almost delivered a victory for Rugby, hitting 68 batting low in the order.
In a disappointing loss to ORC, Simpson was the shining light for the Redbacks.
4/29 emerged as some of the best figures in the latest round of BOIDC with Simpson taking all the important wickets.
He might've been part of a losing side, but Thomas more than did his part as CYMS dominated with the bat.
Figures of 3/32 were the best for Cavs, as the men in maroon look to bounce back next year.
ORC are on absolute fire and McKinnon put forward his best individual performance for the season.
Hitting 28 in the lower order, the opening bowler then did significant damage with the ball.
Removing Cohen Schubert at the top of the Redbacks order, McKinnon then ripped through the middle order to finish with 3/36.
With an economy just under six an over, Gott wasn't the most economical bowler for CYMS but he was certainly the most effective.
Removing Matt Corben and Bailey Ferguson at the top of the order meant Gott claimed the most important wickets not just in the Cavaliers line-up but BOIDC as a whole.
He then finished with 3/34 off 8 in a brilliant performance.
It was a death bowling performance any limited overs bowler would be proud of.
With nine runs needed off the last over for St Pat's, Southcombe bowled his side to victory in a composed performance, finishing with figures of 2/26 from his eight overs.
Team of the week leader board:
Five appearances - Jameel Qureshi.
Four appearances - Clint Moxon, Cameron Laird.
Three - Andrew Brown, Hugh Parsons, Bailey Ferguson, Hugh Middleton.
Two - Connor Slattery, Matt Fearnley, Matt Corben, David Rogerson, Lachlan Skelly, Matthew Holmes, Sam Macpherson, Jacob Ryan, Kyle Buckley, Lachlan Skelly, Mac Webster, Cooper Brien, Al Dhatt, Tait Borgstahl, Ed Morrish, Henry Shoemark, Tynan Southcombe, Josh Coyte.
One - Wes Lummis, Yousuf Qureshi, Daryl Kennewell, Brett Causer, Fletcher Rose, Flynn Taylor, Russell Gardner, Thomas Belmonte, Oliver Newton, David Henderson, Nathan Rosser, Michael Tobin, Brad Glasson, Imran Qureshi, Daniel Burchmore, Derryn Clayton, Angus Norton, Stuart Pullar, Charlie Tink, Will Oldham, Rory Daburger, Adam Ryan, Adam Shepherd, Peter Gott, Timothy McKinnon, Joel Thomas, Oliver Simpson, Dave Neil, Josh Toole.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
