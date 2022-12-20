From sieges to missing people and a former Australian player signing on to represent a club in Orange, the 2022 calendar year has dished up plenty for our readers.
This list is part two of our biggest stories of the 2022 year.
Breaking the news ahead of national media outlets also chasing the story, the Central Western Daily confirmed the body of missing woman Esther Wallace had been found on Mount Canobolas near Orange.
A team of SES, NSW Police, and ambulance searchers made the discovery sometime between 3pm and 4pm on Sunday, December 11.
Throughout the day emergency services traversed thick bush adjacent to Boree Creek, about two kilometres north of Federal Falls.
Sources close to the search report the body was recovered within several hundred metres of this area.
It's confirmed the man at the centre of Orange's dramatic siege will face court.
At about 7.30am Tuesday, September 20, officers from Central West Police District attended a home in Peisley Street in relation to an occupant wanted on outstanding warrants for a public place shooting and domestic violence offences.
Police confirm a manhunt is underway in Orange, as significant "specialist resources" are deployed to bolster the operation.
In September the Central Western Daily revealed NSW Police were on the hunt for Ethan Crook, 27, who was wanted "by virtue of a warrant" for firearm and domestic violence charges. At the time of the search, he had not been seen for eight days.
The helicopter scouring creeks and parks across Orange on Friday was engaged in the search, the Central Western Daily understood at the time.
It kicked off a dramatic few days in Orange and was one of the biggest stories of the year.
As tensions increased following hours of action on Peisely Street, the house at the centre of a siege was surrounded by flood lights as Orange Police's endeavoured to end what developed into a long-running saga well into the night in September.
As of 7pm on September 20, multiple police crews had approached a house on Peisley Street, where a man was believed to be holed-up inside, only to retreat moments later.
At the time, Orange police advised people to avoid the northern end of Peisley Street with armed officers on the scene, however, a crowd of around 25 people could often be seen watching on as the operation unfolded.
In what was the signing of the 2022 season in any league across NSW, Orange United managed to snare former Australian centre Josh Dugan for their Woodbridge Cup campaign.
With more than 200 NRL games under his belt, the former Shark, Dragon and Raider said the possibility of playing for the Warriors started off "just as a joke", but developed into one of the biggest drawcards for any side heading into last season.
