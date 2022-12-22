When quality and comfort count

With quality written all over it, this stylish property has it all. Beautiful spaces indoors and outdoors for everyone, plenty of storage, and a great location. The home offers four bedrooms, the master with a private ensuite and fabulous walk-in-robe, while the other three bedrooms all have built-in-robes. There is also a perfect sized three-way main bathroom with large shower area and full-sized bath for the kids or that relaxing evening for the adults.