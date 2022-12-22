When quality and comfort count

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday December 23: 50 Olympic Drive, Orange:
With quality written all over it, this stylish property has it all. Beautiful spaces indoors and outdoors for everyone, plenty of storage, and a great location. The home offers four bedrooms, the master with a private ensuite and fabulous walk-in-robe, while the other three bedrooms all have built-in-robes. There is also a perfect sized three-way main bathroom with large shower area and full-sized bath for the kids or that relaxing evening for the adults.
The renovated kitchen provides quality appliances including Smeg gas cooktop, oven and microwave, plus stone benchtops, while the open plan dining area flows through french doors to an undercover alfresco. Family and friends will be comfortable all year round with ducted gas heating and split system air conditioning, while the wood combustion heater adds that cosy touch.
Additional features for the home include plantation shutters, gas hot water, alarm system, 5kW solar system, 1000 litre rainwater tank and a bore with irrigation, all of which can help keep your family comfortable and the bills down.
Set on a generous 920 sqm block,the double garage has remote and internal access, while outside there is rear yard access to the 9m x 5m shed that also offers a large carport, power and ceiling insulation. The property is child and pet friendly providing a large backyard that is fully fenced with side access, just perfect for a boat or caravan.
50 Olympic Drive is walking distance to the Botanic Gardens and offers an amazing outdoor entertaining space. The home has been exceptionally maintained throughout, plus it's in a quiet, safe, family friendly neighbourhood.
Long known for the rich agricultural produce from the region, Orange has come into its own as a gourmet food destination. Locals are spoilt for choice with nearby wineries and a thriving dining scene in town, and even a hatted restaurant.
Orange has the quality amenities befitting a large country town of its size. A range of schools provide education options, health services are available at the Bloomfield campus and the city hosts a campus of Charles Sturt University.
The main street is lined with grand Victorian buildings and the homes in the streets surrounding reflect this architectural style. New suburbs offer suburban housing styles and acreages allow a rural lifestyle minutes from the city centre.
