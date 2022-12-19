Central Western Daily
Court

Terrence Duncan Doolan convicted in his absence at local court for possessing a prohibited drug

Jay-Anna Mobbs
December 19 2022 - 6:30pm
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the man guilty and fined him $400. File picture.

A 39-year-old man found himself in a sticky situation with police after he was caught with a lolly containing an illicit substance.

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

