A woman has faced Orange Local Court after being caught driving while unlicensed two days apart.
Danyelle Webster, 34, of Burrendong Way, was initially caught driving while in possession of a knife on November 1.
According to court documents, Webster was driving along Orchard Grove Road about 8am when she was stopped for a random breath test.
She opened her car door because the window didn't work and the police saw a knife in the pocket of the door.
She was asked for her licence but told the police she never had one.
When asked about the knife she said there was another one in her handbag so the police seized both knives.
We don't know the quality of the car, whether it steers in a straight line and we don't know if she knows how to drive.- Magistrate David Day
Webster told the police the knife in the car door was a fishing knife and she forgot she had the one in her handbag.
Two days later on November 3, Webster was caught driving again in Orange.
Police were patrolling Lone Pine Avenue when they saw a Black Honda with no registration plates on the front of the vehicle so they pulled the car over and once again Webster was driving.
Solicitor Kevin Kuan said Webster was financially limited and did not have the funds to undertake the traffic offenders program.
He said she drove on one of the occasions because she had a boil on her leg and couldn't walk and on another occasion transported her partner to hospital despite knowing the car was unregistered.
Magistrate David Day asked if Webster was ever going to get a driver's licence.
"We don't know the quality of the car, whether it steers in a straight line and we don't know if she knows how to drive," he said.
"If the vehicle is more than five years old it requires an inspection to obtain registration, it's a safety inspection. I don't know how old the vehicle is.
"Do I quake in my boots every time I get out of bed in the morning and have to drive into Orange knowing Miss Webster might be on the road?
"There's more to it than operating the steering wheel and one of the foot pedals if it's an automatic."
Webster was convicted for the first offences and was fined $110 and disqualified from driving for three months for driving while unlicensed. She was also fined $44 for possession of the knives.
For the second offence, Webster was fined $110 and she was disqualified from driving for three months for driving while unlicensed. She was also fined an additional $110 for driving an unregistered car.
