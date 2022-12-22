Central Western Daily
Court

Danyelle Webster caught driving twice despite never having had a driver's licence

By Court Reporter
Updated December 23 2022 - 8:40am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman who had never had a driver's licence caught behind the wheel just two days apart. File picture

A woman has faced Orange Local Court after being caught driving while unlicensed two days apart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.