We've already had a season dominated by the run-scorers, but this past week was something else altogether.
Across the seven Orange and District Cricket Association games played on December 17, there were nine scores of 50-plus, which meant at least a few of our half-centurions would miss out on being named in the Central Western Daily's team of the week.
Without any more stalling, let's see who made the cut and who missed out.
The free-swinging left-hander is our first inclusion into this star-studded team...despite not managing to crack the 50 run mark.
So what has got Wright the nod you ask? Well, while second grade was busy with its normal 40 over competition, third grade and Centenary Cup sides joined forces for a day of T20 action which saw each club take to the field twice.
Wright's 42 in CYMS' victorious run chase against Orange City came in typical quick-fire fashion and was good enough to earn him an opening spot.
Joining Wright at the top of the order is crowd favourite, Eddie 'the entertainer' Appadurai.
Playing just his second game of the season after coming off a team of the year campaign, it hasn't taken him long to get going.
Set 150 for victory against Spring Hill in second grade, Cavs made light work of the bowling attack, chasing down the target in just the 26th over.
The Canowindra Kid strikes again.
The all-rounder is proving he has what it takes to dismantle opposition line-ups with both bat and ball since making the move to the green and gold this season.
Having lost the toss and sent into bat on a Jack Brabham pitch that the South African team would have much rather played on, Sammy Austin got straight to work after CYMS lost an early wicket.
He would go on to play a classy knock of 73 not out off 100, but would be bested by fellow teammate and second grade captain...
The skipper has been on a tear as of late, with knocks of 59 and 49 prior to Saturday's effort of 81 as CYMS set Orange City a target of 244 for victory.
This proved too heavy a task, as the Warriors were bowled out for just 125.
Doing his best Gordon Greenidge impersonation with the shades under the helmet, Mulhall will look to continue his fine form following the Christmas break.
Back to the T20 action and we bring you an absolutely blistering knock from the Molong representative.
More commonly known for his work with the ball rather than the stick, Evans let loose in Cavs' game one victory over Centrals.
Hammering the red and blacks to the tune of 70 not out, Cavs would finish the first innings at 7-153 and hold Centrals to 122 in reply.
The hitting didn't come much harder than what Kurt Gander produced during Centrals' second grade victory over Gladstone.
Coming to the crease with his side already having runs on the board, Gander was given the license to go big or go home.
In what could be a breakout performance for the red and blacks middle-order bat, he smashed his way to 65 from 43 balls in an innings that included 11 boundaries.
Centrals would put on 4-220 before bowling Gladstone out for just 135.
With so many run-scorers to choose from this week, it's Harvey's ability with the ball that edged him across the line on this occasion.
With the classic two-man punch featuring Harvey and Luke Bingham, Spring Hill put on a respectable 4-149 against Cavs.
It was Harvey's 64 not out which steadied the ship and guided them to what they would have hoped was a defendable total, if not for some previously mentioned big-hitting.
Harvey would also role the arm over and bag the wicket of in-form youngster Cooper Pullen.
In what is undoubtedly, the deepest batting line-up we've seen for a team of the week selection, the red and blacks opener has been relegated to the number eight spot in this line-up.
Kyle 'the alphabet' Nonnenmacher set the platform in Centrals' second grade victory, with a steady 45 from 76.
But it wasn't just with the willow that the club president made himself known.
Brought on to bowl near the end of the innings, Nonnenmacher bagged himself three scalps while conceding just the eight runs. If that doesn't scream all-rounder, I don't know what does.
The lone bright spark in a game where the red and blacks gave up more than 150 runs in 20 overs, Marchese was Mr Consistent during the day.
He bagged three wickets in the opening loss to Cavaliers and backed it up in a big way during game two. With Cavs batting first for the second time in a row, things went much differently as they were bundled out for just 55. This was in big part thanks to Marchese who finished game two with 3-11.
The only player to better his figures in the game was...
A man with so much go that he would give the Energizer Bunny a run for his money, Davis tore through Cavs' top order in the second T20 game and finished with figures of 4-20.
This alone would have been good enough for him to earn a spot, but he did this after an economical 1-13 off four in game one.
Rounding out our final TOTW before we hit the Christmas break is Matthew Pearson.
City may have fallen short in both T20 games against CYMS, but Pearson was on top of his game during the action.
In a low-scoring affair, the Warriors bowler bagged both of the green and gold's top scorers in the second match and finished with 3-13 off four.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.