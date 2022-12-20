Central Western Daily

Three days in February, 2023 announced for McPhillamy's Gold Project panel hearing

December 20 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regis concept drawing of the mine at the 36 month stage

The NSW Independent Planning Commission has allocated February 6, 7 and 8 next year as the new dates for the public hearing into the McPhillamys Gold Project, with the intention that it be conducted in Blayney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.