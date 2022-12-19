An Orange councillor has hit-out at what she describes as "disgusting behaviour" in the chamber - and called on supporters to rally in a silent protest.
Allegations of "bullying" surfaced at the elected body's last meeting. A brief adjournment was called following one heated exchange.
"Given the disgusting behaviour directed at both [Cr David Mallard] and I, and the ongoing effects of that, I'm doing something I wouldn't normally do," Cr Mel McDonell posted to Facebook on Friday.
"I'm asking for in-person support at this meeting ... neither David nor I have received an apology for the abuse we copped.
"They are obviously not going to change their behaviour, but we can send a strong message at the final meeting of the year.
"You don't need to speak. You don't need to do anything other than be there to watch.
"The more people who hold these people accountable for their disgusting behaviour, the more it can be drowned out by the positive vibes."
No councillor was named in the post. Cr McDonell did not respond prior to publishing when contacted for further information.
Mayor Jason Hamling acknowledged tensions had flared at the December meeting. In an online statement he promised to ensure all councillors feel respected.
"There's been discussion about our recent council meeting ... from this I recognise we need to create more opportunity for training and support, for our elected councillors," Hamling said.
"The democratic process is key to healthy decision making and during the last twelve months of our new council we have navigated the challenges well.
"I will be working with our CEO to implement more regular access to training on meeting protocols and workplace culture in the New Year.
"Orange City Council - Wiradjuri Country is on a mission to be positive and proactive, while enabling healthy discussion on the issues for our community."
Disclosure papers for December show just one code of conduct complaint was lodged against councillors or staff throughout 2022.
The NSW Office of Local Government is reviewing matter. No details have been published on the nature of the incident.
A spokesperson for the department said: "The Office of Local Government does not comment on matters it may or may not be investigating."
Tuesday night's council meeting will be the last of 2022. No major decisions are scheduled for debate.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.