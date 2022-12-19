CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy on this weekend, snapping away at some of the sports on in Orange.
On Saturday, Jude was at the Cavaliers versus CYMS BOIDC cricket game at Wade Park. She also snapped the cricket action at Sir Jack Brabham park between Orange City and CYMS 2nd and 3rd grades. The 2nd grade cricket game at Bloomfield was between Centrals and Gladstone.
On Sunday, Jude took photos of the Western Zone Cup between Bathurst and Orange.
