A mid-range drink-driver who had an unrestrained passenger lying across his backseat has been convicted in Orange Local Court.
Joel Gaudry, 34, of Kokoda Street, initially did the right thing by leaving his car at a friend's place before going out drinking. However, later that evening after making his way back to the friend's house he collected his car again to pick up some friends.
According to court documents, Gaudry drove west on Byng Street about 2.20am on October 16, and police saw the vehicle appear to accelerate towards the Sale Street intersection.
Gaudry turned south onto Sale Street where he conducted a u-turn then turned left back onto Byng Street continuing in the same direction he was driving earlier.
At that point, the police turned on their warning devices to stop the car and saw one of the passengers lying sideways on the back passenger seat and not wearing a seat belt.
Gaudry returned a positive breath test and was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where he returned a mid-range reading of 0.114.
He did take the right actions initially and left his car at his friends house in town and walked to the pub.- Solicitor Isabelle Worrad
He told the police he was drinking mid-strength beers and couldn't remember how many he drank or where he drank them.
Solicitor Isabelle Worrad said it was the first time Gaudry had been before the court for a criminal offence and his driver's licence had been suspended since the date of his offence.
"He did take the right actions initially and left his car at his friend's house in town and walked to the pub," she said.
"When he walked back he's then made the regrettable decision to drive back down to the Parkview to pick up some friends and drop them back off at the house."
Magistrate David Day said Gaudry returned a reading of 0.114 but at 0.1 everyone feels affected.
"He had two passengers, one completely unrestrained," he said.
"You've got to think even before you get behind the wheel."
Mr Day convicted Gaudry and fined him $880, disqualified his driver's licence for one month and placed him on a 12-month interlock order.
The driving disqualification took into account a period of police suspension.
He also fined Gaudry $330 for driving while his licence was disqualified.
