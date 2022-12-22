When Emma Engleman first took over at Herba Salata, she had all kinds of big things planned.
From longer opening hours, to an updated menu, the businesswoman was rearing to go when the doors opened for the first time under her watch on November 1.
But two weeks after that joyous day, the mother-of-two's life was thrown into chaos, with devastating floods ripping through her family home in Molong.
"It was just a nightmare, I couldn't believe it. We had to find somewhere to live and sort that out, so a great first month of business," she said with a wry smile.
"We had to close (Herba Salata) while we sorted the house. We had to leave the house because the whole part of the wall came off, so there was no moving back in there.
"It wasn't super great. I'm laughing about it now, but had you asked me two weeks ago I probably would have burst into tears."
Thankfully for Mrs Engleman, husband Dave and their two kids, Pippa and Oscar, friends were able to provide them with some temporary accommodation.
"We were lucky enough that our friends got together with their AirBnB and let us stay. We've been in three AirBnBs in the last three weeks now," she said.
But having just ventured into a new industry, Mrs Engleman knew she had to get back to work, so that's exactly what she did.
"I think the business became our happy place because it was going well," she said of getting back to work one week after the flood.
"We felt this was really where we could sink our teeth into because everything else was pretty terrible."
Mrs Engleman is glad she made that decision to reopen so quickly as well.
She said the number of customers through the door had been great to see, with a fair bit of catering interest to boot.
"The business has been the part where it feels like we're moving forward and it's not all bad, because we have been too busy to even think about anything else," she said.
"We've just been trading and pushing forward to get into the shop and forget about what's happening to a certain degree at home.
"I'm pretty proud of myself. Having this all happen all at once. If we can do this, we can do anything."
So what is the plan moving forward into 2023?
Well, Mrs Engleman is keen to keep making her mark.
"In the new year we intend on switching it out and changing out our salads more regularly, now that we've found our feet and understand how ordering the fresh fruit and vegetables goes," she said.
"When we don't have to worry about moving house every other week, we should be a bit better off."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
