One of Australia's most well known TV and podcast personalities is heading to Orange on Australia Day.
Ambassadors for local government areas (LGAs) across NSW have been unveiled and Orange has managed to land one of the list's heavy hitters.
ABC Health broadcaster and doctor Norman Swan is locked in as the colour city's 2023 ambassador and will deliver an address during official proceedings.
He is perhaps best known for his role on the public broadcaster during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic where he regularly appeared on ABC News and via the Coronacast podcast.
Mr Swan will speak on the topic of community and its importance in creating and maintaining Australian identity.
His trip to Orange will mark a first Australia Day outside of metro area for the Scottish-born physician.
"I am a migrant to Australia, a Scottish speaking one, and I identify deeply as an Australian," he explained.
"Being asked to be an Australia Day Ambassador is something I never could have imagined when I got my blue passport and potted eucalyptus tree all those years ago.
"I've never experienced an Australia Day outside of a city and I am looking forward to what will be a very different and down-to-earth day in Orange, one of my favourite regional cities in NSW."
Writer and motivational speaker Cheryl Koenig was named as Cabonne's ambassador while SBS journalist Akash Arora is heading to nearby Forbes, which he has previously written about.
"Forbes has gone through a challenging phase this year but what makes Australians Australian is the fact we are all in it together," Mr Arora said.
"I have heard about the people of Forbes and their spirit of resilience - particularly in the face of adversities such as the recent floods. I would love to be among such inspirational people this Australia Day."
To our north, former tennis world number one and Paralympics gold medallist David Hall will be Dubbo's Australia Day ambassador.
Well-known television writer, producer and executive producer David Herbert will be the ambassador for the Wellington event.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News.
