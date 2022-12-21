For many, Christmas is a time to pack the car and head off to celebrate with family. Whether it's down the coast or at home in Orange, Christmas lunch is a truly special time.
But not everyone has somewhere to go or company to enjoy on December 25. Whatever the reason, there is a place you can go in town to celebrate the big day with others.
Orange Uniting Church are once again putting on a free Christmas lunch. Held at 217 Anson Street, it begins at 12.30pm and runs for an hour.
It is a successor to the very popular community lunch that was run by Orange Baptist Church and held at Orange Function Centre for two decades.
Organiser Bev Rankin said schools, businesses and individuals had come together to make the lunch a reality.
"We've probably got about 25 people volunteering to make the day happen and between 80 and 100 people booked in for lunch," she said.
"Barrett's Wholesale Foods donated a big turkey and we've had lots of volunteers and other people who are donating time, money, goods and energy.
"A lot of the churches are doing something to celebrate Christmas. It's about reaching and caring for the community.
"We're always looking for volunteers, we do have quite a few," church volunteer Sally Johnson added.
"The response has been wonderful, we've had people donating so much food as well as their time.
"We have some spaces left but people should book as soon as possible."
All are welcome. If you would like to attend, know someone who might want to or if you would like to volunteer you can call Bev on 0487116203.
It's not the only spot you can get lunch on Sunday.
One of the newer additions to the hotel scene in Orange, Whitney's Restaurant and Bar is still taking bookings.
They will be offering a traditional Australian Christmas lunch with tickets for adults priced at $150 while children eat for $40.
Bookings can only be made online and there are limited spaces available.
The Oriana has already sold out its Christmas Day lunch allocations, filling all spots as early as November.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.