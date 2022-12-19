From sieges to missing people and a former Australian gun signing on to represent a club in Orange, the 2022 calendar year has dished up plenty for our readers.
This list is part one of our biggest stories of the 2022 year.
Orange High School principal Kristie Anderson encouraged people to speak out after "disturbing" footage was circulated on social media.
In August, a post was published on the school's Facebook page which said it was aware of "some disturbing activity that (had) occurred overnight on various social media platforms".
After both Orange High and the Department of Education were contacted by the Central Western Daily, it was revealed the school was made aware of footage of an incident at the school that occurred in May 2022 and that the footage had recently appeared on social media.
In February this year, we brought you the horrific story of a police investigation into the death of a 28-year-old woman who allegedly died after she sustained burns while being bathed.
On February 2, the long-term disability client of Orange's LiveBetter was being supported by carers in her home when the incident occurred.
The woman was taken to Orange Hospital for treatment and then taken to Concord Hospital where she died on February 7.
According to LiveBetter CEO Natalie Forsyth-Stock "everyone is absolutely devastated".
In October the Central Western Daily revealed two national retailers were locked in to occupy part of the former Bunnings Warehouse building at the Orange Homemaker Centre.
Sentinel Homemaker, owners of the 7838 square metre site at 13/5295 Mitchell Highway, gained approval by Orange City Council earlier this year to develop the existing area into four retail outlets of varying floorspace.
The man at the centre of a lengthy siege in the city's north in September appeared in Orange Local Court.
Ethan William Crook, 27, was arrested after being holed up inside a Peisley Street house during a 14-hour siege with heavily-armed police.
The Central Western Daily has been there at the scene and in court to bring you every development.
A police siege concluded in dramatic fashion after more than 12 tense hours of negotiating.
Officers breached a door at the Peisley Street home about 9.30pm and a man was taken into custody. He left in an ambulance 30 minutes later.
