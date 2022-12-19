Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Eight-day games group donates $1000 to Molong Hockey Club

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated December 19 2022 - 3:56pm, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Lyne, David Howe and Belinda Mills. Picture by Jude Keogh

Sporting people look after sport people: that's a known fact.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.