Sporting people look after sport people: that's a known fact.
So it's no surprise the Canobolas Hotel eight-day games Kings and Queens of Sport made a generous $1000 donation to Molong hockey after recent flooding ripped through the club's much beloved facilities.
Eight-day games president David Howe explained the donation came via all competitors, with a fine system in place throughout the tournament for a range of indiscretions.
"We had our presentation night a couple of weeks ago and basically decided to pass the hat around and raise some money for the flood appeal," he said.
"After looking at gofundme pages we thought we'd give it to one of the sporting clubs.
"We report different things that happen throughout the games and have a donation round - it was a pretty long list this year because everybody wanted to donate something.
"Everyone was particularly generous on the night, everybody was pleased the fine money would go to people we knew in Molong."
Molong hockey club secretary Belinda Mills, who has previously competed in the games, was thankful for the donation.
"We're extremely grateful for the support of all the participants in the eight-day games, it's very generous of them to throw the hat around and support a community organisation," she said.
"There's been a lot of lovely donations from all sorts of clubs ... it's nice to see community spirit in our local area."
The eight-day games group join a long list of organisations who have supported the hockey club during an incredibly tough time.
With the multi-sport facility owned by Cabonne Shire Council, all stakeholders are in a stand still at the moment awaiting a decision on the plan moving forward.
Mrs Mills said the club has been provided with plenty of ways to adapt to the current circumstances.
"We had our annual general meeting recently ... everyone is keen to move forward next season and are working on what our options are as far as training facilities go," she said.
"Lots of places (schools and community organisations) are keen to support and provide a facility and Orange hockey have offered us time on the turf for training.
"Parkes have been quite generous too, some of our girls in the under 15s state squad have been out there training."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.