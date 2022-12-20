A 27-year-old disqualified driver has appeared in Orange Local Court after he was caught riding an unregistered trike motorbike.
According to court documents, police were patrolling Orchard Grove Road when they saw Jayden Andrew Hines of Lone Pine Avenue riding the trike at 8.35am on March 13.
The police saw Hines mount the gutter in the 125cc trike and stop outside a house.
He was asked to produce his driver's licence.
A check revealed Hines' driver's licence was disqualified for unlicensed driving from November 22, 2021, to November 22, 2022.
Police breath tested him and he admitted to smoking cannabis earlier that morning prompting police to search him.
The police found a small clear resealable bag containing 20 cannabis seeds in his possession that weighed 0.02 grams.
Magistrate David Day sentenced Hines in Orange Local Court in his absence after reviewing court documents.
Hines was charged with driving while disqualified, for which he was convicted, fined $550 and disqualified from driving for six months.
He was also charged with riding an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle which earned him two $110 fines.
The drug possession earned him another $110 and Mr Day gave him an additional $330 fine and disqualified from obtaining a driver's licence for six months for a repeat offence of driving with cannabis and methamphetamine in his system.
